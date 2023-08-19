Kick Streamer Adin Ross Reportedly Swatted Live While Playing Golf

Streamers Adin Ross and Jynxzi have reportedly been swatted while playing golf in a livestream on Kick. Thankfully, the two streamers have been reported to be okay. The former has now been swatted numerous times, and for the second time this month after the streamer was swatted on August 17 during boxing practice.

For those that don't know: swatting, in this instance, refers to someone making a false report of a serious crime to the police that causes the police to send the SWAT team and/or another emergency response team to a target's location. It's not limited to streaming, but streamers are often the victims of it. In the past, swatting has led to causalities and is a criminal offense, often punishable by fine or criminal offense. In addition to instances of causalities, it's a large waste of police resources.

Below, you can check out the moment police arrived at Adin Ross' location. Upon doing so, they required the camera to be turned off. It's unclear what happened at this point, but as noted the pair of streamers were confirmed to be okay.

Adin Ross and Jynxzi were swatted yesterday while golfing



Both are okay pic.twitter.com/Xepx6CWNkh — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 19, 2023

At the moment of publishing, details on the incident are scarce. There's no word of what's come of the individual who has made the false report to police, and there's been no public statement from the police or Adin Ross about the matter. If any of this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For those unfamiliar with Adin Ross, he's one of the most popular live streamers and internet personalities in the world. Previously, a Twitch streamer, the 22-year-old from Florida with an estimated net worth of $24 million now streams on exclusively on Kick, a platform he's a prominent figure for.

For more coverage on everything gaming and everything streaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.