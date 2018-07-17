Adult Party Game Prime Day Deals Includes Cards Against Humanity

Amazon’s Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, July 17th, so this is your last chance to stock up on some highly inappropriate party games!

Naturally, Cards Against Humanity should be the cornerstone of any adult party game collection. That having been said, this sale offers a very rare 21% discount on the base game, as well as the Green, Red, and Blue expansion packs.

If you’re a Cards Against Humanity veteran, you might want to expand your horizons with other popular games like Exploding Kittens, What do you Meme?, 5 Second Rule (Uncensored), Bears vs Babies, and You’ve Got Crabs. All of these games and more await you right here with discounts of up to 30%. Then again, you might want to consider a new board game that is family friendly but still deliciously evil…

Disney’s Villainous board game from Wonder Forge allows you to take on the role of Maleficent, Jafar, Ursula, Captain Hook, Queen of Hearts, or Prince John in an attempt to pull off evil schemes. In other words, it’s a board game where you’re the Disney villain and are rewarded for doing villainous things.

Pre-orders for Villainous are live on Amazon now for $39.99 with free shipping slated for July 29th. The game is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that your order and the ship date. Here’s how the game works…

As noted, you can take control of one of six Disney villains in the game. Each villain has their own storyline that’s based on the events of their movies – Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, and Robin Hood. Each villain also has their own board (their “realm” as it were), villain deck, fate deck, guide, and token. The fate deck includes heroes like Ariel, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Robin Hood, and Dormouse that can be used to thwart the villain’s plans.

Each turn, the player moves to one of four locations in their realm, then takes actions that correspond with that space. There are different actions associated with each space and players can take those actions in any order that they see fit. Villains draw cards from their villain deck, which helps them move closer to their objective. Heroes picked from the fate deck can impede the villain’s progress and players are encouraged to use these fate cards to foil the plans of their fellow players while simultaneously working to achieve their own goals. As the game tagline notes, “the worst takes all”.

Each villain exists only in their own realm, so there aren’t any crossover opportunities here, but there is loads of replayability potential. As you familiarize yourself with each villain’s individual style, you will become more adept at utilizing their decks to achieve victory.

Basically, Disney Villainous looks like it will absolute must-have for family game night. Reserve a copy here and start working on your maniacal laugh.

