Aftercharge Brings Competitive Action To Nintendo Switch, Will Have Cross Platform Support

If you’ve been looking for a competitive asymmetrical shooter/fighting game for the Nintendo Switch, well, so have we. But it appears that the team at Chainawesome Games is preparing something that will easily fill our need.

The developer has announced that its multiplayer game Aftercharge, which was previously confirmed for PC and other consoles, will make the journey to Nintendo Switch as well. The game will come out later this year, and will introduce 3-on-3 style battles as you fight on two different teams.

But there’s a catch. One team won’t be able to take any damage, while the other won’t be able to be seen, since they’re invisible. Your job to take control of six different points on a map, highlighted by glowing structures. What’s more, you have eight different characters to do it with, so there’s someone new to master in case a particular hero doesn’t fulfill your needs. Each one comes with their own special abilities and weapons, with individual strengths that bring a lot to the party.

What’s more, the Nintendo Switch version will be cross-play compatible with both the PC and Xbox One versions (sorry, not PlayStation 4), so others can join the party with ease.

“Having Aftercharge support cross-play with the three platforms at launch has always been super important to us, so we can’t wait to see the three gaming worlds collide this summer,” said Laurent Mercure, who serves as communications officer for Chainsawesome Games. “Aftercharge on the Switch not only makes the game playable on-the-go, but also opens the door to building a more unified gaming community without platform-based borders.”

Mercure also noted that the game will be on full display at PAX East. However, only the PC build is available for play, but it will give players an idea of what to expect from its multiplayer antics. So if you’re going to the show, be sure to stop by.

Chainsawesome Games will also be hosting a special Alpha playtest in April, though it didn’t specify if it would be for all platforms, or just the PC. We’ll try to find out more information in the weeks ahead.

If you want an idea of what kind of action Aftercharge has to offer, check out the trailer above!

Aftercharge will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC this summer.

