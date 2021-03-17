Age of Empires 4 Preview Event Set for Next Month

✖

Age of Empires IV is set to get some big reveals next month as a new "Fan Preview" event has been announced by Xbox for April 10th. The 30-minute broadcast is set to kick off at noon ET/9AM PT across Twitch, YouTube, and more and will feature "a new look at gameplay, civilizations, campaigns, and more." The event will mark the first significant details for the upcoming strategy video game from developer Relic Entertainment since the first trailer released at X019.

A development update at the end of last year had teased that fans would soon learn more about the upcoming title. In addition to the reveal of a bunch of Age of Empires IV details, the event will also include some news about Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition as well as Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, though there is not telling what that might be at this point.

"Whilst we don’t want to spoil everything we have in store, we know that you’ve been eager for more glimpses of Age of Empires IV since the first trailer at X019," the official announcement of the new event reads in part. "Our broadcast will include a new look at gameplay, civilizations, campaigns, and more for you to enjoy! We will also be sharing some exciting news for our Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition players, as well."

Age of Empires IV does not currently have a definitive release date attached to it, though it is largely believed that it will release in 2021. It is expected to, as with previous Age of Empires video games, release for PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

