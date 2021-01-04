Age of Empires 4 Shares Development Update

Age of Empires' dedicated studio, World's Edge, has provided a development update on the upcoming video game Age of Empires IV. Announced several years ago now, details on the title have been relatively light, but if the update is to be believed, it sounds like we will all be seeing more of the title in the near future.

The update was shared as part of a larger recap from World's Edge Studio Head Shannon Loftis at the end of 2020. In addition to the bit of Age of Empires IV news, the official post also has some information about the various Definitive Editions of previous Age of Empires video games. But the small tidbit on the totally new title is really the big news.

As we move into the new year, please join World's Edge Studio Head, Shannon Loftis, as she recaps what Age of Empires has accomplished—with special thanks to all of you in the community who helped us obtain these goals—and what more is to come! ❤️ https://t.co/pIVBRFGkya pic.twitter.com/U4Vrb9S9eA — AgeOfEmpires (@AgeOfEmpires) December 29, 2020

"We are making great progress on Age of Empires IV," the official update reads in part. "I don’t want to make you jealous, but we are literally playing this game every single day—both in Washington and in Vancouver."

According to the developer, "it feels like an Age of Empires game." This is, of course, a good thing, but it also still needs plenty of polish, debugging, and balancing, the update notes. Also, in case it wasn't clear, while World's Edge is the dedicated studio for the franchise, Age of Empires IV is specifically being developed by Relic.

"Our partners at Relic have been incredible stalwarts as we all migrated development from office to home, and modified (through trial and error) our processes to help facilitate productivity to keep the game on track," the update continues. "So much passion, such great developers, artists, designers, narrators, audio experts, and community—not to mention the backbone functions that keep the company going."

Age of Empires IV does not currently have a definitive release date attached to it. It is expected to, as with previous Age of Empires video games, release for PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

