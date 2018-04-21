Agony Drops Hell-ish Announcement Trailer, May Release Date Officially Set

Finally! After several delays and a release date that was up in the air, we now know when we can be drug through Hell ourselves when Agony releases this May! To celebrate its newly cemented launch date, the team has shared a new announcement trailer above to show you just how weird this game will get.

Originally, the horror title was supposed to release back in March, but a few issues arose that caused it to be pushed back. One of those issues was censorship, because the game itself does desolve into some pretty twisted scenes (as one would expect from Hell). Graphic sexual content, violence, and more all caused more of a stir than they realised, but they were able to work around it.

For those wanting to see the full content, the content that was cut for being too controversial, you can read more about the workaround patch the team has developed to ensure that the game remained true to their original vision. To learn more, check out what they had to say about the censorship. and never before seen clips, here.

More about the game:

“Agony is a first-person survival horror game currently in development. Players will begin their journey as tormented soul within the depths of hell without any memories about his past. The special ability to control people on their path, and even possess simple minded demons, gives the player the necessary measures to survive in the extreme conditions they are in. By exploring hostile environment and interacting with the other weary souls of the hellscape, the hero will soon understand that there is only one way to escape from Hell, and it will require a meeting of the mystical Red Goddess.”

From what we’ve gotten our hands on, this game was intense. Granted, I am a wuss of the wussiest persuasion but I couldn’t hack it. I mean, I did … I did hack it, but I was petrified the entire time and a few inhuman squeaks may or may not have escaped my mouth in addition to expletives that can’t be mentioned here. Bottom line: If you’re a horror fan – you’ll want to check this came out when it releases on May 29th, 2018 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.