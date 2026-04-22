5 Underrated First-Person Shooters That Are Worth Your Time

There are a plethora of incredible first-person shooters out there vying for your attention, which is why, naturally, most people don’t want several more that they’ve likely never heard of added to their list of must-play titles. Well, sadly, I’m here to tell you that there are several hugely underrated FPS games that have gone overlooked for far too long that you absolutely must put on your backlog. These games are undeniably worth playing, and while they certainly have their flaws and occasionally have proven divisive, they all do something so unique it’s a genuine surprise they weren’t more popular.

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From AAA titles to brand-new IPs, there is an underrated first-person shooter out there for absolutely everyone. Whether it’s an open-world Far Cry-esque survival shooter that never got the audience it deserved or a Warhammer 40,000 masterpiece that went criminally underappreciated at launch, these FPS titles are sure to keep you more than entertained before the next big AAA shooter gets released. So long as you love blasting things with all manner of guns and a good single-player campaign, these underrated titles are the perfect picks for you.

5. Syndicate (2012)

Image Courtesy of EA

I first discovered Syndicate (2012), the reboot of the 1993 isometric strategy game of the same name, as a young teenager, blown away by its impressive production values, incredible neon-lit setting, and its thumping soundtrack. For the most part, each of these aspects, in addition to its robust gunplay, holds up. While certainly not widely beloved by all, there’s something rather delightful about a more straightforward, action-focused Deus Ex-esque game packed with unique abilities like making enemies blow themselves up.

I can understand why Syndicate (2012) flew a little under the radar, but it does feel as if it is long overdue for a redemption arc. Sure, it is a vastly different experience compared to the original game, but the clever gunplay, smart AI, great level design, visual style, and relatively short length (it only takes around 6 hours to beat) all serve to make it an enjoyable game from start to finish. This is all without mentioning the several A-list celebrities that pop up, the intriguing narrative, and the legendarily good nightclub music that plays during a particularly thrilling action sequence. Syndicate is well worth playing, especially if you’re looking for a solid cyberpunk FPS.

4. Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Image Courtesy of Streum On Studio

Space Hulk: Deathwing’s rough launch is almost certainly the leading contributing factor in its status as a mostly obscure FPS title set within the 40K universe. Fortunately, developer Streum On Studio (the same folks behind the equally underrated E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy) worked hard to iron out a lot of the major issues and released the far superior Enhanced Edition a short while later. While the first attempt may be considered one of the more controversial Warhammer games, its updated edition is easily one of the best. Its striking art direction showcases a deep affection for the source material, with the titular Space Hulk being rendered in staggering detail.

The atmosphere is dense and palpable, the heavy weight of your hulking Terminator armor slamming against the ground as you move, the tight corridors perfectly primed for a huge swarm of Tyranids, the mechanic to lock and seal doors behind you adding an Alien-esque tension to every level. Space Hulk: Deathwing is an immensely difficult, tense, and perpetually exhilarating FPS game that frankly deserves infinitely more love than it gets, especially from Warhammer fans. While its story may leave a little to be desired, each level is a masterclass in dread, tension, and unbelievable amounts of viscera and gore.

3. Metro 2033

Image Courtesy of 4A Games

Speaking of dread, tension, and gore, Metro 2033 is a phenomenal horror-focused first-person shooter based on one of my all-time favorite books. While it lacks a lot of the philosophical discussions and moments of reflection from Dmitry Glukhovsky’s masterpiece, the video game adaptation of Metro 2033 undeniably captures the unnerving atmosphere, bleak world, and tense horror. It is part survival horror and part action-packed shooter, both of which are tied together nicely by the well-written and acted narrative that sees you explore the titular underground metro in Russia after an apocalypse destroys the world.

Without spoiling too much, Metro 2033 is the perfect title for those who enjoy a little mystery, being spooked a tad, and a smattering of supernatural shenanigans. I personally believe that Metro 2033’s roughly 9-hour story is one of the best FPS single-player campaigns available. It helps that the Redux edition improves the already stunning visuals, delivering a truly haunting world to explore. Metro 2033 is a one-of-a-kind experience only matched by its sequels and perhaps the equally underrated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games.

2. Metal Eden

Image Courtesy of Reikon Games

I’m somewhat baffled that Metal Eden isn’t a more well-known and highly-regarded first-person shooter, considering its ridiculous production values, the talent behind it, and its low price. Developed by Reikon Games, the same folks behind the critically acclaimed cyberpunk shooter, Ruiner, Metal Eden is a fast-paced shooter that perfectly blends the gunplay and exploration of Titanfall 2, the setting and narrative structure of Ghostrunner, and the arena-style gameplay of DOOM.

If you like mysteries, cyberpunk settings, fast-paced movement, and weighty, punchy gunplay, then Metal Eden is for you. Sure, it skews a little on the shorter side, but I’d say the story and its resolution are more than enough payoff to make it a worthwhile adventure. Of course, so too is the shooting itself, the core element of a first-person shooter. Reikon Games is flexing its skills with Metal Eden, as it clearly understands what makes a great FPS title. I hope Metal Eden doesn’t become yet another forgotten FPS masterpiece, as it deserves so much more than that. Had this been released ten years prior, I’m certain it would be heralded as a classic.

1. Homefront: The Revolution

Image Courtesy of Dambuster Studios

Homefront: The Revolution is, in my opinion, an underrated game that didn’t deserve the hate it received at launch. This is a truly innovative first-person shooter, one that perfectly builds tension through cleverly designed small open worlds. You’ll start off in each location with practically nothing and are tasked with slowly taking it over bit by bit. Ostensibly, imagine Far Cry’s gameplay loop but with smaller maps more densely packed with enemies. You’ll need to sneak your way through dilapidated city streets, crumbling ruins, and heavily guarded affluent districts as you slowly dismantle the tyrannical regime that has taken over America.

It is a really strong concept that is, in my opinion, expertly executed. The gunplay is intense and scrappy, enhanced by brilliant weapon customization that completely changes the use and purpose of a weapon mid-battle. Exploration is incredible, both in intense situations as you first enter a new area and even later on when you become increasingly more powerful. Driving around a ruined America on a motorbike never gets old. Sure, the story won’t blow you away, but the emergent gameplay provides more than enough micro-narratives you’ll create yourself that it more than makes up for it. Homefront: The Revolution takes what worked so well with Far Cry and massively elevates it to create an experience I’ve never seen before. I cannot recommend it enough, especially to those looking for a shorter open-world FPS masterpiece.

What underrated FPS games would you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!