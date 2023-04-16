Alan Wake 2 Developer Shares Brief New Release Update

Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Control, Quantum Break, and Max Payne, has shared a brief new update on the status of its next game, Alan Wake 2. Back in late 2021, Remedy finally confirmed that a sequel to 2010's Alan Wake was happening and would launch in 2023. Since that announcement, virtually no major news associated with the game has come about, which has led some fans to think that it could slip further back. Luckily, it doesn't sound like this should be happening based on what the studio has now made clear.

In a new message shared on Remedy's website, the longtime game developer reiterated that Alan Wake 2 is very much on track to launch before 2023 comes to a close. Remedy shared this short update on the highly-anticipated sequel when announcing a new logo for the company. Outside of this broad 2023 confirmation, nothing else was shared about Alan Wake 2 at the moment, but this likely won't remain true for long.

"Our future is incredibly exciting. Despite almost three decades in the game industry, in many ways it feels we are only getting started," Remedy said when talking about what lies in wait for the studio. "You can look forward to Alan Wake 2 later this year and several great Remedy experiences to play in the coming years."

Outside of Alan Wake 2, Remedy has already confirmed that it has a number of other projects currently in development. Some of these games include Control 2, remakes of both Max Payne and Max Payne: The Fall of Max Payne, and a multiplayer game that's currently codenamed Condor. Specifics regarding many of these games are still quite sparse, but more information will surely begin coming to light in the months and years ahead.

Outside of being planned to release this year, the only other thing we currently know with certainty about Alan Wake 2 is that it will launch on current-generation platforms. This lineup includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Are you excited to see more of Alan Wake 2 in the months ahead? And when do you anticipate that Remedy will actually end up releasing the game? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.