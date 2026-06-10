PlayStation Plus Adding 8 New Games in June 2026

Sony has announced that it will be bringing eight more games to PlayStation Plus in June 2026. Currently, all PS Plus subscribers can download Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and EA Sports FC 26 as part of the free lineup of games that are available this month. For those subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, though, a new wave of titles will be heading to the Game Catalog in less than a week.

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Set to go live on June 16th, the biggest new addition to the PS Plus Game Catalog this month is likely that of Final Fantasy XVI. The latest mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series launched in 2023 and was quite well-received by fans and critics alike. Final Fantasy XVI will be joined this month my other standout titles like Sonic X Shadow Generations, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and Blades of Fire, just to name a few. As for those subbed to PS Plus Premium, the PS2 game Gitaroo Man is the sole addition to the Classics lineup this month.

Here’s the full lineup of games heading to PS Plus in the coming week:

PS Plus Game Catalog

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5, PS4)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS5, PS4)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PS5)

Farming Simulator 25 (PS5)

Blades of Fire (PS5)

Black Desert (PS5)

PS Plus Classics

Gitaroo Man (PS5, PS4)

All in all, this is a pretty great lineup of games that Sony is bringing to the PS Plus Game Catalog. A handful of the titles in this wave are somewhat new, as they were just released in 2025. As such, for them to be joining PS Plus this quickly adds even more value to the service for subscribers.

Moving into July, Sony has yet to reveal which games will be joining PS Plus in the coming month. The next wave of free games on PS Plus should be unveiled on July 1st, and will become available to download the following week on July 7th. As soon as we learn what these new arrivals on PS Plus will be, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.

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