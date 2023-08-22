Alan Wake 2's New Trailer Showcases The Dark Place and New Mechanics

Alan Wake 2 has gotten a brand new trailer that highlights a terrifying supernatural world known as The Dark Place. Alan Wake 2 is finally almost here after over a decade of waiting. Alan Wake was released in 2010 on Xbox 360 to critical acclaim, but unfortunately, it went up against Red Dead Redemption and got overshadowed so it didn't sell super well. Microsoft rejected Remedy's ideas for a sequel and eventually, Microsoft let the rights for the series lapse and Remedy was able to pitch it to other publishers. Epic Games eventually agreed to publish Alan Wake 2 and now, it's finally almost here

At Gamescom, a new trailer debuted for Alan Wake 2. It mixes the live action elements that will be featured in the game with some snippets of gameplay, largely focusing on a supernatural world called The Dark Place. In the trailer, we see Alan Wake struggling in a battle with his doppelgänger and being forced to write himself out of this hellscape. We get a glimpse of some of the characters that will be haunting Alan Wake, including a talk show host named Mr. Door. There's also some new gameplay of new mechanics, such as one that allows you to rewrite reality. Needless to say, it looks like Alan Wake 2 will be both innovative and pretty terrifying. It's a game Remedy has wanted to make for a long time and now the developer has the resources and budget to accomplish it at a high level.

Alan Wake 2 will be releasing at a very busy time of year. It was given a very small delay to the end of October to try and avoid games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but it's unclear just how it will all shake out. Hopefully, it being one of the only major horror games releasing in October will give it an edge as gamers are looking for something spooky to play around Halloween.

Are you excited for Alan Wake 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.