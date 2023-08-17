Alan Wake 2 Delayed

Developer Remedy Entertainment has announced a delay for Alan Wake 2. Originally set to release on October 17th, the game has been pushed back just 10 days. Alan Wake 2 will now debut October 27th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Surprisingly, the delay does not seem to have anything to do with the game's development, but instead with the fact that October is a fairly congested month in terms of releases. The game's Twitter account states that "October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games."

The delay announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We can't wait to show you what everyone's… pic.twitter.com/GpLxyr2xvY — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) August 17, 2023

October is looking like a busy month for the video game industry! Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Detective Pikachu Returns, Alone in the Dark, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Forza Motorsport are all slated to release in October, and that's just counting some of the month's bigger games! It's somewhat surprising that Remedy didn't push Alan Wake 2 into November, but it's possible the game was kept in October to take advantage of the Halloween season, when gamers might be looking for a horror game. It's unclear exactly which of these games Remedy was looking to move away from, but the developer can hardly be blamed for trying to find a more advantageous release date!

The original Alan Wake released four days prior to Red Dead Redemption. As a result, sales of the game were slow, but eventually the game found a following thanks to strong critical praise. Remedy is likely worried about history repeating itself; it would be a shame if Alan Wake 2 struggled to find an audience in the same way the previous game did. It's taken more than a decade for a new game be released, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up. Hopefully Remedy will be able to release a worthy sequel, and it won't have any issue finding players!

