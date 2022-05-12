Alan Wake TV Show Now in the Works at AMC

✖

The Alan Wake TV adaptation is still in the works, Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment revealed today as part of a video celebrating the 12th anniversary of the video game. But that's not all that Remedy Entertainment had to say on the matter, however, as it was also announced that the company now has a partner as AMC Networks has bought the rights to the Alan Wake TV series.

The adaptation of the horror video game was first announced back in late 2018. At the time, it was revealed that Peter Calloway (Cloak & Dagger, Legion) had signed on as showrunner and writer with Remedy Entertainment and Alan Wake creator Sam Lake as executive producer. The show was being developed by Contradiction Films and Remedy Entertainment at the time. It's unclear if anything about that setup has changed between now and then, but it certainly seems likely.

You can check out the full Alan Wake anniversary video for yourself embedded below:

"You know, as we know, sometimes making video games takes a long while," says Lake near the beginning of the anniversary video. "Well, it kind of turns out, that now and again making a TV show can take even longer. Some of you might remember that we were quite a while ago talking about the Alan Wake TV show. Well, AMC, the wonderful, wonderful home for absolutely brilliant TV shows, has bought the rights for Alan Wake. And we have been collaborating on making a TV show happen. Nothing more to share at the moment. But we will certainly let you know when there is something to announce."

In addition to the update on the upcoming TV series adaptation, in general, the Alan Wake franchise is having a bit of a renewed moment in the spotlight. A full-on sequel, Alan Wake 2, is currently in development and slated to release in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The sequel is being published by Epic Games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Alan Wake franchise in general right here.

