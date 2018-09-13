‘Alan Wake’ Being Adapted For Television

It’s official! Remedy has confirmed that an Alan Wake TV series is in the works with Peter Calloway at the helm!

You may know Calloway’s work from series like Cloak and Dagger and that of Legion, but now he’s taking on an even darker tale. With game creator Sam Lake as executive producer, filming is reportedly ready to start this October with a full pitch and reception audience from numerous studios.

Alan Wake is a critically acclaimed psychological thriller that came out back in 2010 for Xbox 360 and PC. “When the wife of the best-selling writer Alan Wake disappears on their vacation, his search turns up pages from a thriller he doesn’t even remember writing. A dark presence stalks the small town of Bright Falls, pushing Wake to the brink of sanity in his fight to unravel the mystery and save his love.” The story was thrilling but progression on a true sequel just couldn’t get up and running … at least until now.

Though we did see a spin-off with Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, it just wasn’t the same and in no way felt like a closure to that insane cliffhanger the first game wrought. One of our favourite titles of the last decade, we know we are not alone in rejoicing over the fact that a television series adaptation is in the works. And who knows? Maybe this could propel the studio to finally pursue a true sequel once work with Control is done.

Remedy’s Mikael Kasurien said earlier this year regarding a potential sequel “So we own the Alan Wake IP, yes. I just want to say right away that it’s very dear to us and close to our hearts. We all love Alan Wake at Remedy and I think all of us want to see a new Alan Wake game. I just want to say that out loud. Unfortunately, I can’t speak to it anymore than that. We’ll see what happens with Alan Wake next but we all want to see it happen, absolutely.”

We don’t have any other information at this time regarding casting or expected release date, but we do know that it’s full steam ahead and that’s fantastic news for many fans!

