New Alien Game Reportedly in the Works

A new game associated with the Alien film franchise is reportedly in the works. While movies associated with Alien have come and gone over the decades, the series has always been quite lively in the video game space. Within the past couple years alone, multiple titles associated with Alien have come to consoles, PC, and mobile devices. And while we already know of one other Alien title that should launch next year, it might not be the only game tied to the property that is in the pipeline.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, this new Alien game is now in development and is said to be targeting a launch near the end of 2023. The title is said to be codenamed "Marathon" and is being made for current-gen hardware. Specifically, this means that the game would come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

When it comes to the nature of this project, there's still a lot that currently isn't known. The report in question states that it's meant to be a survival-horror game in nature and is borrowing ideas from the Dead Space and Resident Evil franchises. If true, this makes it sound like the game could have quite a bit in common with Alien: Isolation, which was a first-person horror title set within the Alien universe that launched back in 2015. Although Isolation was pretty popular with fans, it never received a sequel, which was somewhat odd.

As mentioned, this mysterious new project isn't the only one associated with Alien that we could get next year. Earlier this summer, Aliens: Dark Descent was announced at Summer Game Fest alongside a 2023 release window. Details on this game are still a bit sparse, but Dark Descent looks to be more action-focused compared to this other reported project. As such, the two could sit nicely alongside each other if they both happen to release in 2023.

Are you excited that we may be getting even more Alien games in the future? And what would you like to see from a new horror-focused entry in the series? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.