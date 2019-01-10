‘Alien: Isolation 2’ Not In Development, Confirms Devs Following ‘Blackout’ Backlash

Despite the public’s very vocal opinion regarding mobile gaming as a platform, this particular venue seems to be on the rise in popularity among developers. When teasers kept being released regarding a new Alien game, so many in the community were hoping for an Alien: Isolation sequel – instead, they got the mobile game Blackout.

The backlash was immediate and the draw between Blackout and Diablo: Immortal was instantaneous. The VP of external development at FoxNext, TQ Jefferson, recently sat down with the team over at Variety to talk about the initial reaction to the upcoming game and what news waits for an Isolation sequel.

“I can see some people making a connection between ‘Diablo’ and this, but I think it’s a bit of a leap,” he told the site about the Immortal comparisons. “The ‘Diablo’ backlash was focused on free-to-play and mobile, our game is a premium mobile game where you pay one price and you’re done. It’s a contained experience.”

Though not the game many were hoping for, hopefully the “one and done” price will alleviate some of the fan fears of a portal game rife with microtransactions.

As far as Alien: Isolation 2 goes, there’s no plans for one yet but that doesn’t mean a new Alien console game isn’t in the future. “[It’s] not that binary,” Jefferson explained. “There are a lot of stories we can tell in the franchise. We can tell more stories about Amanda Ripley without it being an ‘Isolation’ game.”

So, a little bit of good news and a little bit of bad news and a whole lot of “what’s next.” As far as Blackout is concerned, the company describes the new teen-rated mobile experience as:

“The terror of Alien is brought to life in Alien: Blackout,” D3 Go!’s site said about the new mobile game. “Try to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph as it tirelessly hunts you and the crew. Outsmart the perfect hunter by making perilous choices. Players must rely on the damaged controls of the space station or risk sacrificing crew members to avoid deadly contact, permanently altering the outcome of the game.”

So far there’s no release date on Blackout at this time, though you can see the official reveal right here.

Thoughts on the rising trend of mobile gaming in recent years? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!