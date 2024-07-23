Mega Man Creators Want to Make New Games “on an Ongoing Basis”

For decades now, Mega Man has been considered the mascot of Capcom, but the blue bomber just hasn’t gotten the level of love that fans would prefer. In fact, in the Capcom Super Elections this year, more than 60,000 participants said that Mega Man is a franchise they “would like to see get a sequel or new game.” Capcom is well aware of that demand, and is looking for ways to get the series back on track. At the company’s 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Capcom said that it wants to get the series a more regular release schedule.

“Mega Man is one of our highly-valued IPs and we are considering how to create games for it on an ongoing basis,” said Capcom.

That statement gels with what we’ve heard in the past about the series. At last year’s General Meeting of Shareholders, the publisher said that it is “considering how to approach the production of new entries in the series, which requires numerous factors, including the development of a solid concept, ideas and gameplay, etc.” Unfortunately, when comparing those two statements, it seems little has changed in one year. However, Capcom clearly hasn’t forgotten about the franchise or its fans.

The last two mainline games in the Mega Man series were released in 2010 and 2018, so it’s safe to say Capcom has struggled to find a regular release schedule for the series. Thankfully, the character has been kept alive thanks to a steady stream of compilation games and re-releases. In 2023, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was released on multiple platforms, and last month saw five Mega Man Game Boy games added to Nintendo Switch Online. However, that hasn’t filled the void left by an actual new game in the series, and Capcom is running out of games to re-release.

A regular release schedule is something Capcom has managed to pull off with franchises like Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter, and that has kept fans quite happy. Mega Man certainly deserves a similar treatment, but it remains to seen whether Capcom can actually make it happen.

Are you still waiting on a new Mega Man? Do you want to see a more regular release schedule for the series?

[H/T: Gaming Bolt]