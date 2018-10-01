‘Mega Man 11’ Review: A Fine Return To Fighting Form

It’s been ages since we’ve had a new Mega Man adventure — and even when we got one with Mega Man 10 years ago, it wasn’t entirely new, since it followed the same 8-bit design as the NES classics before it. But now Capcom has gone all out, delivering an experience that looks fresher than previous entries in the series, while also providing the classic gameplay we’ve come to expect, with a few extra nuances.

Although Mega Man 11 does have some slight issues with balancing (particularly with some “chase” sequences that are bound to leave some folks infuriated), it’s definitely the classic return that many fans have been clamoring for, and should open the door for potential future entries from here. I mean, why stop a good thing when it comes back like this?

The plot isn’t important, as Dr. Light and Dr. Wily seem to be at odds yet again, and a slew of new Robot Masters have entered the picture. It’s up to the Blue Bomber to make his way through their stages, take them down in proper fashion, adapt to their special weapons and prepare for an epic fight to the finish with the main baddie. I won’t spoil any further details from there, but this is sure to be familiar ground for anyone that grew up with the old-school Mega Man games.

Now, I did note some slight changes to formula. The big one comes with the Double Gear system. By activating this, players can slow down time and enhance the power of their blaster, all in one convenient space. Now, this only lasts a few seconds, meaning you can only use so much of it, so maybe save it for those situations that call for it.

Challenges and Great Gameplay Await

Like, for example, those aforementioned “chase” sequences. There are parts of the stage where if you don’t act quickly, you’re recycled metal. This could be with a consistently growing wall of fire, or gears that need to be destroyed inside enclosed structures. I admit, these sections completely frustrated me, as you need split-second timing — or in this case, heavy adaptation of that Double Gear system — to survive. It throws off the balance from an otherwise solid game, with four different difficulty settings to choose from. There’s something for everyone here.

And those thirsty for a challenge will get it. Not only does Mega Man 11 set out to hand you your butt on the highest setting, but it also throws two bosses at you at once in certain challenges, forcing you to scamper out of harm’s way long enough to set up your own attack. It’s definitely something built for hardcore Mega Man players, even if it’s slightly easier than previous games from the NES era. (What? Mega Man 5 was tough.)

The gameplay in Mega Man 11 is highly responsive. That means if you make a mistake, more than likely it’s your fault, save for those “chase” sequences. The Double Gear system applies very well here, and lets you figure out some part of a stage that otherwise might have been a hassle. And your blaster and other abilities work very well. You can even call upon Rush to give you a boost or get you out of a jam, should the situation call for it. (Never hurts to get some extra “E” tanks and 1-ups, right?)

As for the Robot Master battles, some are better than others. I was a particular fan of Block Man and Bounce Man, for instance, and how their rules applied to a general boss battle. All of them are good fun, but these two stood out the most. Also, I was slightly underwhelmed by the final battle in Mega Man 11. But for the sake of spoilers, I’ll simply note that it’s all about the journey here, and not so much the destination. The game is a blast to play for the most part, though, so don’t let that hold you back.

Welcome Back the Fighting Robot!

As for presentation, Mega Man 11 has traded up 8-bit sprites for polygons, and the new look pays off. It reminded me of the classic days of Mega Man adventures, but with a Klonoa 2 2.5-D style approach that really pays off. The enemy design is impeccable, and the levels have a lot of creativity, even if, again, those “chase” sequences can be a bit much on the nerves. The game as a whole looks superb.

And the music and sound effects aren’t bad either. Capcom really channeled the classic soundtracks of old with Mega Man 11‘s tunes, even if some of them aren’t as good as others. It’s not entirely a mixed bag, but you’ll definitely be humming certain Robot Master themes over others. The sound effects are great, too, and fit right into the old-school Blue Bomber mold.

In essence, Mega Man 11 seems to be built for everyone. Sure, it’s a bit wrinkled in some areas, but the fact of the matter is it channels retro gaming like a champ. The old-school gameplay will be everyone’s speed, and the new Double Gear system and other challenges will certainly find their share of fans; and the presentation can’t be beat, especially if you’ve been looking for some kind of spiritual successor to Mega Man X4 or Mega Man 7 (it’s got a similar art design, with more detail).

It may frustrate in areas, but, really, what Mega Man game hasn’t? And for $30, it doesn’t hurt to give the Blue Bomber a return to your library. After all, the more Mega Man 11 sells, the better chance we have of seeing him in part 12. And I’m all for that.

WWG’s Score: 4 out of 5

