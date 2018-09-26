Amazon’s Digital Storage Sale Is Essential for Nintendo Switch Owners

As expected, Nintendo Switch bundles like this Super Smash. Bros Ultimate bundle and these Pokemon: Let’s Go bundles are selling like hotcakes as we move into the holiday season. If you are one of the people that have a pre-order pending on a Switch bundle, know that adding a microSD card is absolutely essential. Downloading just one big game is enough to basically wipe out the Switch’s meager amount of onboard memory.

Fortunately, Amazon is holding a one-day sale on digital storage products, and it’s absolutely loaded with all-time low deals on SanDisk microSD cards. Most Switch owners should make a beeline for the 200GB card which is on sale for only $34.99 (40% off and about $10 cheaper than the previous all-time low). However, if you want to go big and ensure that you have enough memory to handle whatever the future holds, you can go for the 400GB card for $99.99 (60% off and about $35 cheaper than the previous all-time low).

If you need PC storage, this sale has you covered with items like 8TB and 10TB USB-C external drives for over 30% off as well as 1TB and 2TB SSDs for 44% and 35% off respectively.

Odds are deals on these storage products (especially the microSD cards) won’t get much better than this – even on Black Friday – so take advantage of the sale while you can. It’s only good through the end of the day today, September 26th.

