Remaster of 2000 PS1 Exclusive RPG Leaked

A remaster of a 2000 PS1 exclusive RPG has reportedly leaked, and it looks like said remaster is going to be revealed and released soon. The new leak comes from Pan European Game Information, more commonly known as PEGI. This is the organization that is responsible for rating games for release in much of Europe. On April 16, they published a rating for a remaster that does not exist, at least officially. In other words, they have leaked the existence of a remaster, or, more specifically, in this case, a new remaster from Bandai Namco.

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When exactly it submitted Tales of Eternia Remastered to PEGI, we do not know, but Bandai Namco did recently, and the latter published the rating as it does with all its ratings. So, in a sense, this leak is more the responsibility of Bandai Namco than anyone else. Not only does this leak the existence of the remaster, but it also leaks that it is going to be revealed and released soon, as PEGI doesn’t rate games for release until they are close to release, though, with remasters, in particular, they are sometimes submitted a bit earlier for various reasons.

A 26-Year-Old PS1 Exclusive RPG

For those unfamiliar with Tales of Eternia, it was released in 2000, but only in Japan. It didn’t come west until 2001. And at release, it was a PS1 exclusive. This didn’t change until 2006 when it was brought to PSP. Since then, nothing has been done with it.

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It is the third main game in the Tales series, which dates back to 1995. Upon release, it earned a respectable 78 on Metacritic, and it sold appreciably as well. That said, when you poll fans of the long-running RPG series, it’s not usually a name that comes up as one of the best games in it, nor one of the best-selling. This may explain why so many other games from the series have received recent remasters before it.

As for the rating itself, it reveals nothing of note other than the fact that it leaks the entire existence of this remaster, which we suspect Bandai Namco is going to reveal very soon, especially now that the cat is out of the bag. So far, though, it has not commented on this leak. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.