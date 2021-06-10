Amazon to Launch Lost Ark in Fall 2021

Amazon Games has announced that it will bring Lost Ark to PC in North America and Europe in fall 2021. The game is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online action RPG that originally released in Japan, Korea, and Russia back in 2018. Developed by Smilegate RPG, the game features 15 different hero classes with their own customizable skill sets. In Lost Ark, players take on foes as they explore the land of Arkesia while hunting for the famous Lost Ark. A beta for the game is set to release this summer, and players can sign up right here to learn more.

In a press release, Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartman discussed the upcoming release.

"With Lost Ark, Smilegate RPG has created an incredibly deep online experience that players will return to for years to come; it is our privilege to bring this action RPG to new audiences in North America and Europe for the first time," said Hartmann. "Amazon Games is committed to releasing the highest quality games for our players, whether we’re developing projects with our internal teams or publishing games from the best developers in the world, like Smilegate RPG. Lost Ark is the first of many exciting titles that Amazon Games will be publishing."

As part of the collaboration, Amazon will be translating both the written and spoken dialogue into multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, and German. In the same press release, Smilegate RPG CEO Chi Won Gil discussed the company's partnership with Amazon Games.

"We’ve been working closely with Amazon Games on Lost Ark, and continuing to grow our player base in the West," said Gil. "Amazon Games is perfectly positioned to introduce Lost Ark to a new pool of players and grow that relationship with them through Amazon channels like Twitch and Prime Gaming."

Given Lost Ark's popularity throughout the rest of the world, it will be interesting to see whether or not the game is able to find a similar fanbase in other regions. Amazon's resources could be used to promote the game in a way that few other companies could match. For those that have been following Lost Ark's success in other regions, the announcement should be very exciting news!

