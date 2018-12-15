Amazon’s Massive One-Day Family Board Game Sale is On

Needless to say, board games are a great way for family and friends to spend some holiday downtime together. If your board game collection could use a refresh, today, December 15th, is the day to do it. Amazon is running a one-day sale on family board games that is absolutely loaded with classics and popular new games like Scrabble, Monopoly Cheaters Edition, Clue, Yahtzee, Jenga Giant, Guess Who?, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here until the end of the day (or until the games sell out).

Walmart is also running a sale on best-selling family board games with prices that are at least 50% off. The lineup includes Monopoly, Game of Life, Bopt It!, Twister, Apples to Apples, and more. There’s even a promotion going on adult party games that offers a $10 Walmart eGift card with each purchase. It includes games like Cards Against Humanity, Exploding Kittens, and Bears vs Babies.

Speaking of deals on games, Walmart is still offering up a few solid deals on Nintendo Switch bundles that you need to check out before it’s too late.

The first bundle is available here and includes three items – a Nintendo Switch console of your choice, a Nintendo Labo kit of your choice, and an Ematic Nintendo Switch wired controller for $339.98 with free 2-day shipping. That’s only $39.98 over the cost of a barebones Nintendo Switch. To put that into perspective, a Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (which is the best option for most people) costs $69.99 by itself. The controller is probably far from excellent, but it’s basically free. In fact, Walmart is offering a separate Nintendo Switch bundle that throws in two of the controllers for free.

Walmart is also offering their Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch with a a bonus Ematic controller and Ematic tennis rackets. If you decide to go that route, you can pick it up right here for $359.96 with free 2-day shipping while it lasts.

While you’re at it, you might want to grab The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Odyssey for $45 each with free 2-day shipping. These are must-have games for the Nintendo Switch that currently feature solid $15 discounts.

