Helldivers 2’s Next Big Crossover Is A Perfect Idea That Should Have Been Much Better Than It Is

Warbonds in Helldivers 2 have had great themes since the game’s release, even featuring crossovers with other IPs, such as the Halo 3: ODST collaboration that fans praised. That crossover allowed players to wield weapons from the Halo series, while also unlocking unique looks that mimic the ODST armor from that game in almost 1:1 visuals. The success of that Warbond has made Helldivers 2‘s latest partnership exciting, but the end result is somewhat of a disappointment by comparison.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players can purchase Warbonds for a small price in Helldivers 2, with each acting as an optional Battle Pass with various gear you can purchase with in-game currency. Warbonds don’t go away, letting you progress through them at your own pace as you complete missions against any of the . That being said, the specific items offered in a Warbond can determine whether it is worth getting or not, whether it’s the power of weapons being offered or how good some cosmetics look.

Helldivers 2 Introduces A New Legendary Warbond That Collaborates With The Warhammer: 40,000 Franchise

Courtesy of Arrowhead Studios

The newest Warbond in Helldivers 2 is a direct crossover with Warhammer 40,000, the sci-fi tabletop war game that has spawned a great number of other works across media. Warhammer 40k is well known for its galactic spanning conflicts, featuring a variety of factions locked in a series of endless conflicts. Much like Helldivers 2, the endless wars of Warhammer 40k are driven by sci-fi concepts and almost ridiculous levels of scale, with hundreds of thousands of troops on any side of battle dropping in the pursuit of victory.

The Warhammer 40k Warbond introduces three new weapons to the game inspired by firearms used in the Warhammer setting, including fan-favorites wielded by the human faction(s) of that game. Many items in the Warbond on based off the Space Marines from Warhammer 40k, whose factions are eerily similar to the concept of Helldivers and Super Earth, albeit far more intense. For those wondering what items are in the Helldivers 2 collaboration Warbond, it includes:

TG-122 Demo Trooper Armor Set

TG-8 Sharpshooter Armor Set

R/40-K Hot-Shot Marksman Rifle

P/40-K Bolt Pistol

40-K Meltagun

G/40-K Meltamine

FRV Vehicle Castellan’s Green Pattern

Exo Suit Vehicle Castellan’s Green Pattern

Shuttle Vehicle Castellan’s Green Pattern

Hellpod Vehicle Castellan’s Green Pattern

Camo Cloak Player Banner + Cape

City Fighter’s Resolve Player Banner + Cape

Still Standing Player Title

The weapons and armor for this Warbond are based off the Astra Militarum, with references to the Warhammer 40k world of Cadia forming a connection to that universe too. The weapons are different from what has been in the game before, including a semi-automatic laser rifle that fans have requested for some time. The throwable Meltamine also helps to combat the strength of some vehicles in Helldivers 2, giving players who purchase the Warbond an extra edge when unlocking all its items.

Despite Synergy Between IPs, Cosmetic Items In The Crossover Are Disappointing For Players

Courtesy of Arrowhead Studios

While there has been praise for the weapons included in the Warhammer 40k Warbond, the cosmetics are another story. Seeing Space Marine armor in Helldivers 2 was a general expectation following the announcement, with the signature look of the Ultra Marines, Salamanders, or even Blood Angels acting as possible adaptations of the faction’s many Chapters. That being said, what players got were two suits of armor that barely reference Warhammer 40k in any way, besides a symbol on a helmet’s forehead and some smooth plating on the gear itself.

The detailing on the armor sets from the Warbond are somewhat sloppy, sporting a very generic look instead of something you could also see in Warhammer 40k. In comparison to the Halo 3: ODST crossover, where it looked like your Helldiver could be mistaken for someone fighting the Covenant with their full armor set, the Warhammer 40k gear is lackluster. The gear makes your character look more like a static miniature figure from the war game, but without any of the defining features that give Warhammer 40k its identity.

Given how similar the Helldivers 2 and Warhammer 40k worlds are, creating more authentic looking cosmetics would not have been too jarring to the game’s visuals. At the very least, changing the helmet in the Warbond to better represent the intimidating helmets of the Astra Militarum’s Space Marines would have lessened the plastic look of the armor set parts. Truthfully, the Warhammer 40k gear almost resembles modern camo from the 21st century rather than highly advanced battle armor from far off into a dystopian future.

Unique Gameplay Additions Could Have Made This Helldivers 2 Event Far More Impactful

Courtesy of Arrowhead Games

Player complaints in Helldivers 2 regarding the Warhammer 40k Warbond may have been lessened if there was simply more content justifying the collaboration. Unlike the Halo 3: ODST crossover, there were no significant gameplay changes with the Warhammer 40k Warbond, with no weapons really adding anything new for players to try. Giving the Warhammer firearms strong, non-passive abilities may have fixed this, therefore taking a lot more attention away from how mediocre the armor sets appear.

On the one hand, the distributors and copyright holders behind the Warhammer 40k series may have only given developer Arrowhead so much room to adopt anything from the war game. Despite the new Armor Passive in True Grit added to the Warbond’s gear, it hardly exists as reason enough to get the inventory of items being provided. With only a few interesting weapons and un-inspired cosmetics, this Warbond is likely only going to get bought by hardcore fans from both franchises, or from those who have collected everything from all other Warbonds.

Hopefully, Arrowhead takes the right lesson from fan feedback regarding this Warbond, and it more meticulous with future crossovers. Other sci-fi series could work well with Helldivers 2, but it is a shame that something as big as Warhammer 40k didn’t quite get the love it deserved.