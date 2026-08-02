Nintendo Switch Remaster of Nintendo DS RPG Announced

A Nintendo Switch remaster of a Nintendo DS RPG has been announced, and it’s a remaster for a game we never thought we’d see again. The game in question was specifically a Nintendo DSi game that was also released on PSP, mobile phones, PC, and even the Zeebo, which is a name you likely haven’t heard of since the early 2010s. Nintendo fans will know it as a Nintendo DSi game, though. In fact, most Nintendo fans probably won’t even remember the game, as it was a smaller, niche release back in its day, which is why it getting a remaster is such a surprise.

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More specifically, Com2uS and CFK have announced that, in addition to the previously announced PC, its remaster of Zenonia, which it is calling Zenonia 1, is now also coming to Nintendo Switch. It is unclear if it is going to arrive on August 31 alongside the PC version or later. The aforementioned pair do not clarify, but do note the Switch version is in the playtesting stage. Notably, this is right before another recently announced 3DS remaster is set to arrive just a few days later. Meanwhile, there is no word of a native Nintendo Switch 2 version, but obviously the Switch version will be playable on Switch 2 through the power of backward compatibility. A trailer of this new remaster can be viewed on its Steam page.

2010 Nintendo DSi Game

For those just learning about this RPG, it is technically a 2008 game, as this is when Zenonia debuted on mobile phones in South Korea. It then came to the United States and Europe the following year. In 2009, it also came to Zeebo, before hitting Nintendo DSi and PSP in 2010. And that was its final release, until this new remaster that is.

As for what has been remastered — in other words, what has been updated and improved — we do not know. It has not been outlined by the aforementioned pair. The visuals have been updated, but that’s all that is evident. The original game was pretty well received, as evidenced by its 84 on GameRankings. To this end, the game doesn’t need a major facelift, because doing so would eliminate the charm of the original game and likely disrupt more than it improves. It is dated by modern standards, though, of course. Not only is it a 2008 RPG, but a budget 2008 RPG made for mobile phones. That said, those who like early Final Fantasy games and early Legend of Zelda games may find it of particular interest.

As for the game itself, it’s an old-school action RPG with both a mainline and countless side quests set in a world where both light and darkness co-exist, and you stand at the crossroads of countless choices between these two forces.