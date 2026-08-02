3 Games Every Rockstar Fan Needs to Play Before GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 is only a few short months away. At least, we all hope that’s true, and Rockstar Games doesn’t hit fans with a disappointing delay. Fans have been waiting for GTA 6‘s launch for years now, but if you’re looking to get completely prepared for everything Rockstar is about to drop on the world, there are a few games worth checking out. You have just enough time to finish all three of these games before GTA 6 hits, and they’ll give you a good idea of what to expect from Rockstar’s mega-hit. Here are three games you need to play before GTA 6.

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3) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs

Honestly, you could replace Sleeping Dogs with several open-world crime-based games. However, I still think Sleeping Dogs is the best non-Grand Theft Auto game we’ve ever seen in the genre. It mixes bone-crunching melee combat, a dizzying skill tree that lets you play as a good cop or criminal, and one of the best open-world cities ever. For pure spectacle, Grand Theft Auto has set the bar incredibly high, but Sleeping Dogs proved shrinking things down slightly can be even more effective.

So, why do I think you should play Sleeping Dogs before Grand Theft Auto 6? It’s not like Jason and Lucia are going to join the police force any time soon. My pitch is that Sleeping Dogs takes interactivity with the city to another level, filling the world with things to do and interact with. GTA 6 is set to be that next step up for the franchise, letting players have more control over the world than ever before. Sleeping Dogs is one of the open-world games that shows you what we might get in GTA 6. Obviously, it’ll likely be even better, but it’s a great way to get yourself into the mood for an open-world crime drama. Plus, it’ll show you what GTA would be like if Jason and Lucia were also expert martial artists.

2 ) Flashing Lights

Stick with me on this one because it’s about to get weird. One of the joys of Grand Theft Auto Online is how players treat role-playing in the multiplayer mode. You’d think everyone would want to run around the world causing chaos, but quite a few players have thrived in the mundanity of digital everyday life. We’ve all seen players who decide to cosplay as police officers in GTA Online, laughing at how silly the entire premise is.

Now, GTA 6 isn’t going to launch with an updated GTA Online, but there are rumors that Rockstar is looking at ways to incorporate more role-playing opportunities when it does launch. With that in mind, why not check out a game like Flashing Lights? It puts you into the shoes of various emergency service workers, asking you to become the cops, firefighters, or EMS workers of this multiplayer world. Rockstar might not go quite this far with its evolution of GTA Online, but if the rumors are true, Flashing Lights should serve as an excellent “demo” of what’s coming.

1) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

I did not want to make a list of only Rockstar games. After all, if you’re looking for the next level of open-world games after GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 is probably the game to try. GTA Online or Red Dead Online will give you a great idea of what to expect from whatever GTA 6′s online component ends up being. However, just listing Rockstar games would be incredibly boring.

That said, you can’t really capture the vibe of Vice City without playing the original. There really hasn’t been anything like it. GTA 6 will probably be soaked in a little less neon because it’s set in the modern day, but playing through the original Vice City will immediately put you in the mood for the sure-fire hit that’s coming in November. Plus, there have been quite a few hints that GTA 6 will connect a few dots back to Vice City. If you want to understand all those references, you’ll want to dive into Tommy Vercetti’s adventure. Trust me, it’s more than worth the price of admission, and might be the best Grand Theft Auto game of all time.