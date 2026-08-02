Final Fantasy Fans May Be Getting Tired of the Franchise’s Most Iconic Game at the Worst Time

Final Fantasy is the rare franchise that can really mean a lot of different things to every player. Retro fans, strategy nerds, and drama junkies all have their favorite and distinct examples and ideas of what the series can be about, with the sheer scope and versatility of styles contributing to lots of unique entries. While many casual gamers and series fanatics may gravitate towards the most popular iterations like Final Fantasy VII, the continued success of MMO titles like Final Fantasy XIV underscores that different players want different things from the various entries in the series.

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That is exactly why some FFXIV fans are so frustrated with the news surrounding their next content drop, “Evercold.” Announced at Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest in Berlin, the next expansion will include an overt crossover with the world of FFVII, connecting the MMORPG to arguably the most famous iteration of the franchise. The thing is, it’s gotten so popular (and overexposed) that seeing other disconnected parts of the franchise forced to bring in Midgard is all the more frustrating for some fans – indicating that Square Enix might have overplayed one of their biggest hits.

Fans Are Already Rebelling Against This Final Fantasy Crossover

Final Fantasy XIV is a sprawling MMO take on the iconic RPG that embraces a lot of the franchise legacy. Far from the first MMO approach to the series, its continuous approach to content drops since it launched in 2010 has helped the title stand out from the rest of the series. Especially with expansions like the acclaimed “Endwalker,” the game has felt unique to other modern entries. The next addition to the game is “Evercold,” which is set for a January 2027 launch. The expansion will come with new classes, challenges, story content, and gameplay tweaks. However, the detail generating the most attention among the fanbase is the reveal that the world of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will be the focal point of new raids in the expansion. This has been met with a mixed reception from fans, many of whom are frustrated to see elements of Midgard seeping into their game.

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Timing this crossover around the conclusion of the remake trilogy makes a certain amount of sense for Square Enix, a bit of cross-promotion to draw attention to both the MMO and the remake trilogy. However, especially for fans who feel that Cloud and his allies have been overexposed by Square Enix over the years, this feels like an unnecessary move. They’ve already gotten a remake series and plenty of spin-offs connected to it, so there doesn’t seem like there needs to be a crossover with one of the other modern Final Fantasy properties not defined by that aesthetic. In fact, one of the enduring appeals of FFXIV has been the way it has served as a distinct fantasy-driven corner of the series as opposed to the sprawling cyberpunk-esque FFVII orbit. Now that it seems like those days are over (and given the spotlight FFVII has commanded since it was launched 30 years ago), it’s understandable why some fans are frustrated by this development.

Final Fantasy VII Is Iconic — But It’s Been Overexposed For Years

Final Fantasy VII has been arguably the most prolific entry in the franchise for thirty years. Debuting on the PlayStation 1 and becoming a defining JRPG of its era, Cloud, Tifa, Sephiroth, and the rest of the game’s expanded cast became icons of the medium. Over the years, they’ve elicited plenty of love from fans. That passion has also resulted in the game getting a massive number of tie-ins, spin-offs, and merchandise in the years since, even moving into other mediums like film. Their prevalence in other media, as well as in crossover properties like Kingdom Hearts and Super Smash Bros., has only reinforced the idea that the FFVII characters are the refactoring mascots of the franchise. That also means that, especially when compared to the rest of the franchise, this iteration can feel somewhat overexposed.

People are saying folks who don't dig this should shut up because XIV is full of references, but no other game in this franchise is pushed remotely as much as VII is. It's reasonable for some people to not be hyped for more.And man… not everything has to be an argument. It's just opinions. — Bex (@bexthecat.bsky.social) 2026-07-25T15:26:16.645Z

Especially with the modern FFVII Remake trilogy and all its subsequent add-ons and tie-ins dominating conversation around the series, it makes sense that some players feel that the members of Avalanche are everywhere. As a result, FFXIV gained extra value to some players as a way to enjoy the Final Fantasy series without having to revisit Midgard or deal with Cloud’s drama. It was ideal in part because of its disconnect from that otherwise overwhelming reach of the FFVII brand. While the new expansion for FFXIV features plenty of great additions to the game, “Evercold” now just feels like another extension of the wider franchise instead of just feeling like itself. While it’s always fun to see those FFVII and settings, it makes sense for fans of other Final Fantasy games to be somewhat tired of their continued focus. Especially for fans who want to embrace other corners of the franchise, seeing them overtake the spotlight of an entirely different sub-series just feels like a step too far.