Every Gears Of War: E-Day Versus Mode For Online Multiplayer That Will Appear at Launch

The multiplayer of Gears of War: E-Day is quite extensive, with new and returning match types for players to explore either on their own or with a squad of friends. Each of the modes for Versus in this game calls back to the beginning of the series in some way, with several quality-of-life updates and tweaks that help refine familiar parameters. Newcomers can easily jump into whatever Versus setting they desire, while veteran Gears of War players will be able to return to their favorite battlefields for new experiences.

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One of the biggest new multiplayer modes for Gears of War: E-Day is Horde Siege, a massive PvE setting for groups of 12 players. This isn’t one of the Versus modes, but rather a fresh wave based survival match type where players complete various objectives. Horde Siege sees players choose character classes, adapt to events, and build an arsenal over time, making it far different than the traditional PvP multiplayer the franchise is known for.

4. Team Deathmatch

Courtesy of The Coalition

The most obvious match type coming to Gears of War: E-Day‘s Versus multiplayer is Team Deathmatch, the classic PvP mode players have been enjoying since the series’ start. This mode functions the same as it always has, with teams competing to eliminate enemy lives rather than building up a collective score to achieve victory. However, there are some significant changes coming to Team Deathmatch that may alter how players interact with each other during competitive battles.

For example, Team Deathmatch now has a dynamic respawn system in place for players to experiment with as matches become more intense. Instead of returning to the battlefield in fixed positions (that other players can spawn camp), players can come back to the fight in response to where the more intense shootouts are taking place. This gives players the opportunity to appear in the right place at the right time, helping their team clutch out a win just before a match ends.

The exciting respawn systems don’t take away from the classic gameplay of Team Deathmatch, which has remained largely untouched other than that mechanic. This will likely be the most played Versus mode on launch, if Horde Siege doesn’t capture the interest of the player base the most. For those looking for nostalgic Gears of War PvP action, Team Deathmatch is going to be the way to go.

3. Conquest

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Acting as a replacement to the classic King of the Hill mode, Conquest is a brand-new match type in Gears of War: E-Day, even if it comes from recognized roots. Conquest twists King of the Hill to be more consistent, allowing players to come up with smarter strategies through careful coordination to win matches. That being said, Conquest still bears a striking resemblance to King of the Hill, where victory is determined by players taking control of specific zones on a map to earn a greater score.

Unlike King of the Hill, which rotates map zones on a set timer, Conquest keeps all zones permanently active until a match ends. This way, players always know where one of the control locations are, and if enemy teams are occupying it. Similar to the command posts in the Star Wars: Battlefront games of old, Gears of War: E-Day asks players to divide and conquer, leading to players constantly adapting to a match’s situations. Teamwork is crucial in Conquest, perhaps more than it was in King of the Hill due to the lack of randomization.

The prevention of random capture zones in Conquest also allows players to have matches on varied maps, as developers no longer have to plan for 10-12 zone locations anymore. Having a set amount of zones for Conquest means those spaces can be larger, smaller, or more dynamic, but fixed regardless of where Gears of War: E-Day‘s creators place them. Without having to worry about dividing a whole map into a series of segmented capture zones, Conquest may feel more approachable than King of the Hill once was.

2. Demolition

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Demolition is a fairly straightforward mode in Gears of War: E-Day, where two teams must battle for control of a neutral bomb that spawns somewhere on a map. This bomb can be carried by one player while the rest of their team goes on the defense, attempting to prevent that player from getting killed and dropping the bomb. Teams that control the bomb must deliver it to one of two enemy bomb sites, where a detonation will increase their score, inching them closer to a match win.

Detonating the bomb in an enemy base successfully three times wins a Demolition match, giving both teams some time to win control of the explosive device for their shared objective. Finding out the tactics behind finding, grabbing, and defending the bomb can lead to intense firefights, especially when you consider the third-person shooting and cover mechanics already in Gears of War. Players could invest all their resources into bomb retrieval, or keep a couple teammates behind to defend bases from enemy team deliveries, creating many approaches to an otherwise simple mode.

The bomb planting process here is somewhat similar to Rainbow Six Siege or Counter Strike to some degree, where players have to focus both on eliminating enemies and accomplishing their goal. Having players in dedicated roles will add to the fun of Demolition, arguably more than the mindless action of Team Deathmatch or Conquest. Although it depends on player preferences, Demolition could be one of the more underrated modes in Gears of War: E-Day‘s Versus multiplayer.

1. Crucible

Courtesy of The Coalition

Another new Versus mode in the game is Crucible, a match type exclusive to the Gears of War prequel. This multiplayer experience revolves completely around a Power Core, or a heavy piece of COG equipment that can be picked up and carried by any player, similar to the bomb from Demolition. This mode almost acts as a combination of Conquest and Demolition, with players having to carry the Power Core to a control zone and hold it there to earn points before a match timer ends.

Whoever has the most points at the end of a Crucible match wins, so teams will naturally be fighting over control of the Power Core to bring it to various map zones. Yet, map zones shrink the longer a Power Core is held within them, demanding that player teams change their strategies and find better places to earn points from the device as a match goes on. The push and pull between attacking and defending undoubtedly changes as teams take control of the Power Core, with changes to zone progress size keeping players engaged as well.

Thankfully, players who end up carrying the Power Core for their team in Crucible aren’t completely helpless. In fact, the Power Core is considered a weapon, with electricity that can easily fry an opposing soldier if they aren’t careful. Using the Power Core while keeping control of an area adds another layer to Crucible’s combat, making it one of the more interesting multiplayer modes Gears of War has introduced for its latest game.

Other Versus modes will likely come and go as limited time content for the game, with seasonal events already planned, such as the Trick or Treat mode during Halloween. New Seasons for Gears of War: E-Day will also see new multiplayer modes, but these four multiplayer match types and Horde Siege are bound to capture the attention of players the most.