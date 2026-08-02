One of 2026’s Best Games Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 This September

One of 2026’s best games so far is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this September. More specifically, September 16. The game in question launched back on May 27 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Originally, it was also supposed to be available via Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, but then, about a month before said launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 version was delayed to “later in the summer.” Now, there’s not a ton of summer left, and there’s been no update for Nintendo Switch 2.

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Officially, IO Interactive’s James Bond game 007 First Light still doesn’t have a release date. While some associate the end of August with the end of summer, summer officially doesn’t end until September 22. Still, this leaked release date would be cutting it close. As for the leak, it was courtesy of Amazon, which briefly listed the game for release on September 16. Obviously, this was by accident, and the listing was quickly fixed. The question is whether it was purely an error or Amazon letting the beans spill? We have seen the retailer do both in the past. And for what it is worth, given the placement of the last Nintendo Direct, a new one in August seems plausible. To this end, this listing and a new Nintendo Direct could be related.

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IO Interactive and Amazon haven’t commented on this new leak, and we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. Nintendo fans won’t mind if it’s not real, though, because even if it isn’t, 007 First Light is still going to have to come to Switch 2 before September 22. In fact, September 16 is pretty late in this window, so perhaps it would be better for Switch 2 fans if this leak wasn’t accurate; however, it could also put to bed speculation that it will be delayed again, which would be nice for Switch 2 users.

007 First Light boasts an 87 on Metacritic, and if The Game Awards were to happen tomorrow, you would reckon it would have a Game of the Year nomination alongside Forza Horizon 6, Resident Evil Requeim, and Saros. The remaining spots could be Mina the Hollower, Pokemon Pokopia, Mewgenics, and Pragmata. Right now, it’s not the frontrunner, but it’s certainly the #2 or #3 game in these discussions. For what it is worth, we awarded the game a perfect 5/5 score back at launch in our official review of the stealth-action game. Outside of Steam Deck, there isn’t a great way to play it portably, so the Nintendo Switch 2 port may get some to double-dip on the James Bond game.