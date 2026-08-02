Capcom AAA Game Only $1.49 for 24 Hours

A Capcom AAA game is currently available for just $1.49. This is a special promotion price, though, and is only available until August 3 at 12 PM EST. Meanwhile, the Capcom game in question is available on console, but this deal is limited to Steam, which means it’s limited to PC and Steam Deck users. The Capcom game has never been available for cheaper than this, not just on Steam, but on any platform.

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More specifically, Capcom has given Resident Evil fans the chance to basically get Resident Evil: Revelations 2 for free, or at least for as cheap as it’s ever going to get. The first Resident Evil: Revelations game is also on sale, but it’s only been discounted to $4.99. Both are 75% off, but because the base price of the first game is higher, its sale price is higher. These games — and in particular Resident Evil: Revelations 2 — are not among the best games in the series, but for those looking to complete the series, this is a steal and valuable money saved. More than this, if these two games ever get the ongoing remake treatment — which they may not because they aren’t as popular — there are several games ahead of them in the pecking order. To this end, those holding out for remakes for the pair of Resident Evil games before playing them, you are going to be waiting many years, assuming they end up getting this treatment in the first place.

Forgotten Resident Evil Games

Both Resident Evil: Revelations games are canon, but because they are often excluded from the mainline by many fans, they are often completely forgotten. And it doesn’t help that they weren’t as popular as other games in the series when they originally released. The first game — which is set shortly after Resident Evil 4 and stars Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield — was notably a Nintendo 3DS exclusive when it released in 2012. This didn’t help with its proliferation, though it did come to more platforms in the following years. It being primarily a 3DS game also held it back in terms of design, scope, and technical prowess, which further made it feel like a spin-off. It was received pretty well, though, as evidenced by its 82 on Metacritic.

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Resident Evil: Revelations 2 came out three years later in 2015, and is set shortly after the events of Resident Evil 5. It stars Claire Redfield, though, and for the first time in the series, makes Barry Burton a playable story character in the main series as well. Unfortunately, it was not received very well. While there was no 3DS holding it back, it released to Metacritic scores in the mids 70s, depending on the episode. Both games still sold millions because they are Resident Evil games, but there’s probably a reason a Revelations 3 doesn’t exist, and it’s because the second game disappointed. This is by the lofty standards of the series, though. It’s still a good game in a vacuum and still a must-play for hardcore fans of the survival-horror series. And in terms of Resident Evil spin-offs, it and its predecessor are the best spin-offs in the series.