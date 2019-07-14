Check Out Amazon Prime Day 2019 Gaming, Electronics, and Blu-ray Lightning Deals Early

Amazon notes that Prime Day 2019 will feature “more than one million deals globally” including Lightning Deals with “jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands”. If you’re familiar with Lightning Deals, you’ll know that you need to claim a deal quickly before the promotion expires or all of the available inventory is claimed. You can also sign up to watch a Lightning Deal up to 24 hours before it begins – a feature that is especially important on Prime Day.

You can keep tabs on upcoming Lightning Deals for Electronics here, PC and Video Games here, DVD and Blu-ray here, and Toys and Games here (additional departments are available in the toolbar on the left). Just skip through the pages to see what’s in store for Prime Day tomorrow and beyond.

At the time of writing we didn’t see anything particularly exciting on deck (though the Blu-ray section does include upcoming deals on Your Name, FLCL: The Complete Series, Wolf Children, and the Ultimate James Bond Blu-ray Collection which are set to launch early on July 15th), but new deals will be added throughout the day. Note that during Prime Day, all Lighting Deals are exclusive to Prime members only.

Make sure to head on over to our early Prime Day post to see what gaming, toys, and electronics products might be available as early as 3am EST (12am PST) tonight July 14th / 15th.

