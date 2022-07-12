Amazon Makes One of the Best Trilogies in Gaming Free to Keep for Prime Day

Amazon has a metric ton of great deals right now, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day. One of the best of these deals involves a free code for a collection comprised of one of the best trilogies in gaming. Most video games don't get sequels, with a trilogy being even rarer. Not only do many games not call for sequels, but most aren't popular enough to warrant a follow-up, let alone two. And if a series is popular enough to get a trilogy it's often run into the ground. One trilogy that lives in a sweet spot between these two places is Mass Effect, which has gotten four releases to date, with another on the way. The first three of these games, the trilogy, is now free via Amazon Prime.

Unfortunately, not only is the freebie locked behind a subscription to Amazon Prime, but it's through Prime Gaming, which means it's limited to PC codes for the game. In addition to this, you should know it's only free for Amazon Prime Day, so by the time you're reading this, the deal for Mass Effect Legendary Collection may have already expired.

"One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it's ever faced," reads an official pitch of the product. "Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome."

"After years of endless requests from fans, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is finally upon us, and I have had a far greater time with it than I would have thought," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Part of that is because I've just simply been happy to be playing Mass Effect in general again, but the other part is because I do think this collection does a pretty great job of bringing all three installments into the modern age. Although BioWare could have done more to sweeten this deal, the Legendary Edition at the very least accomplishes its main objective quite well."