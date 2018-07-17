Amazon Prime Day’s Nintendo Switch Bundle Is Irresistible

The Amazon Prime Day deals are going like mad, with a number of games and other accessories up for grabs at a great low price. But it’s especially good if you don’t have a Nintendo Switch yet, because the online retailer has a package you won’t want to miss.

Yes, the company has Nintendo Switch systems in stock. But as part of this special bundle, you can also nab a couple of other things as well.

First is a SanDisk 64GB memory card. This allows you to double the 32GB of space that the system provides right away so you can download a bigger game or two onto the system with no problem.

Then there’s also a Nintendo eShop card that’s included with the deal that’s worth $20. This lets you buy a few indie games to add to your collection or combine with your credit card to purchase another game like Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey, among others.

The bundle, which can be found here, is going for $299.99 with free two-day shipping for Prime members. So essentially, you get the memory upgrade and the $20 credit free of charge. Keep in mind that the deal is only for the basic grey Nintendo Switch system, as the one with the red and blue JoyCons doesn’t look to be included.

The deal is only going for about another day and a half (through Tuesday evening around 11 PM PDT), so you’ve still got time to pick it up while supplies last. Hurry — Nintendo Switch deals don’t get much better than this!

While you’re at it, check out some of the Nintendo Switch games that are on sale over at Amazon, including deals on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and more. Good time to stock up, if you ask us.

Here are some details on the Nintendo Switch if you need a reminder:

Introducing Nintendo Switch! In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system also enables gamers to play the same title wherever, whenever and with whomever they choose. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system to enable unprecedented new video game play styles.

Nintendo-licensed memory card for the Nintendo Switch system

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

