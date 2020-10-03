Amazon Prime Makes 5 New Games Free

Amazon has revealed Amazon Prime's free games for the month of October, and like most months, October 2020's free offering isn't exactly worth writing home to Kangaskhan about. Further, as always, these free games are limited to PC. In other words, if you're on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or if you're from the future an on PS5 and Xbox Series X, you're going to have to find free games elsewhere.

That said, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and have a PC that can play games, you can now download not one, not two, not three, not four, but five free games. And as always, once you download the games, they are yours to keep forever and play whenever you'd like as much as you want. However, you have to download them before November 1. Why? Because once November 1 hits they will be replaced with a new batch of free games and return to their normal prices.

Below, you can check out this month's free games. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but an official description.