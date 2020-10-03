Amazon Prime Makes 5 New Games Free
Amazon has revealed Amazon Prime's free games for the month of October, and like most months, October 2020's free offering isn't exactly worth writing home to Kangaskhan about. Further, as always, these free games are limited to PC. In other words, if you're on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or if you're from the future an on PS5 and Xbox Series X, you're going to have to find free games elsewhere.
That said, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and have a PC that can play games, you can now download not one, not two, not three, not four, but five free games. And as always, once you download the games, they are yours to keep forever and play whenever you'd like as much as you want. However, you have to download them before November 1. Why? Because once November 1 hits they will be replaced with a new batch of free games and return to their normal prices.
Below, you can check out this month's free games. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but an official description.
Layers of Fear
About: Delve deep into the mind of an insane painter and discover the secret of his madness, as you explore a vast and constantly changing Victorian-era mansion. Uncover the visions, fears and horrors that entwine the painter and finish the masterpiece he has strived so long to create.
Silver Chains
About: Silver Chains is a first-person horror game with a strong emphasis on story and exploration. Search for clues within an old abandoned manor to unravel the truth about the terrible events which have happened
Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl
About: Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl is a full 8-bit retro beat-em-up experience with big levels, big bosses, dope combos, and irreverent references to the View Askewniverse. Mall Brawl can be played solo in a 1 player experience where you swap between both Jay and Silent Bob strategically or played with a buddy, in a 2 player co-operative experience, where you fight your way through mallrats, delinquents, and security guards to find your way out of the mall and back to the Quickstop.
Dead Age
About: Survive the zombie apocalypse with turn-based combat and permanent death! Manage survivors, go on dangerous scavenging runs, build alliances, craft equipment, make difficult story-influencing decisions, defend your camp against undead hordes and experience non-linear rogue-lite elements.
Surf World Series
About: Grab your board and take on legendary waves in Surf World Series, the arcade surfing game that brings you to 5 of the world's most infamous surfing destinations, including Bell's Beach (Australia), Waimea Bay (Hawaii), Supertubos (Portugal), Cacimba do Padre (Brazil), and Jeffreys Bay (South Africa). Enjoy afternoon, evening, night, and bad weather variations with different waves and visual aesthetics. Perform surfing's most intense tricks, including the Superman and Sushi Roll, against 15 different surfers. Design your own signature surfer with 6 playable characters and thousands of customizations to have the freedom to design your own unique slick style. Compete in 3 multiplayer online modes: Big Heat Battle, Championship, and Survival.