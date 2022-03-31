Amazon’s Prime Gaming and Blizzard Reveal Free Overwatch, Hearthstone Content

Amazon’s Prime Gaming and Blizzard Entertainment are teaming up to release free content for multiple games over the coming months. Fans of Overwatch and Hearthstone both have free items available to claim right now, while content based on World of Warcraft and Starcraft: Remastered will be made available at some point in the future, though no specific timeframe has been revealed. These perks are free for all Amazon Prime subscribers, and the content for Overwatch and Hearthstone can be claimed right here.

Starting today, fans of Overwatch can claim a Legendary Loot Box. Through September 14th, Amazon will be dropping free content for the game monthly. In total, fans can expect to see four Legendary Loot Boxes and three Standard Loot Boxes. There will be one freebie drop in April, two in May, one in June, one in July, and one in August. These perks are available to players on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Hearthstone will also see monthly drops through September 14th. The current freebie is a random Legendary Card. In total, there will be four random Legendary Cards, as well as three Standard Card Packs. Players can expect to see one freebie drop in April, one in May, two in June, one in July, and one in August. These perks will be available to players on both PC and mobile.

Hopefully, Amazon will reveal more information about the World of Warcraft and Starcraft: Remastered perks soon! Prime Gaming offers a lot of free perks for subscribers. In addition to content for these Blizzard games, the service is currently offering content for Two Point Hospital, FIFA 22, Fall Guys, and more. The service also offers a number of free PC games, with a new slate already announced for the month of April. It would be impossible for the service to offer content that could please every user, but there’s a good diversity of games and content included. Over the next few months, it certainly seems like Blizzard fans will find plenty to enjoy!

