Amazon’s Prime Gaming Free Games for April Revealed

Amazon’s Prime Gaming offers a number of free video games and other loot on a monthly basis, and now that March is closing out, Prime Gaming has officially revealed the lineup of free titles that will be available beginning April 1st. More specifically, April’s free video games via Amazon’s Prime Gaming include The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, Guild of Ascension, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Galaxy of Pen and Paper, and House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets.

There are, as with any “free” video games like these, several caveats. Prime Gaming benefits are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, and these titles rotate out on a regular basis. If not claimed while available, they will not be added to players’ accounts automatically. Additionally, these are for PC only and could require a specific digital distribution platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Amazon’s Prime Gaming describes the titles available in April:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe – Unravel the quests of one of the best RPGs of all time like never before by stepping into the richly detailed world full of freeform gameplay and unprecedented graphics.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Prepare to kick some grass in a crazy, coniferous conflict between the brain-less and botanicals that will take players on a journey to the outer edges of Neighborville and back again.

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge – Wannabe pirate Guybrush Threepwood, and the now zombie pirate LeChuck, return in this LucasArts’ fan-favorite adventure game.

Nanotale – Typing Chronicles – In the spiritual successor to the acclaimed Epistory, players can become a young activist venturing out into a dying world, cataloging its mysteries and its wonders to unearth the truth of what is wrong with the heart of magic.

Guild of Ascension – Craft weapons, befriend critters, encounter bizarre creatures and experience much more in this tactical-action-RPG with rogue-lite elements, mixing turn-based combat with real-time action combo systems.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – Play as an adorable yet trouble-making turnip who avoids paying taxes by solving plantastic puzzles, harvesting crops and battling massive beasts all in a journey to tear down a corrupt vegetable government.

Galaxy of Pen and Paper – Create your very own game master and RPG party in the year of 1999! As characters roleplay, they will explore distant planets in their imagination, fight weird aliens and save the galaxy in the era of dial-up internet and floppy disks.

House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets – Guide Kate Reed through four mind-bending mysteries that take her to worlds she’s never imagined on her quest to help the dead.

As noted above, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, Guild of Ascension, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Galaxy of Pen and Paper, and House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets are set to be available via Prime Gaming starting on April 1st. That’s in addition to various in-game loot for titles like League of Legends and the like. Prime Gaming, more generally, is part of the larger Amazon Prime subscription. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon’s Prime Gaming right here.

What do you think about the latest batch of free video games for Amazon Prime subscribers? Do any of the Prime Gaming offers excite you particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!