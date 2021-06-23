Amazon PS5 Restock Comes With a Few Surprises
A new Amazon PS5 restock dropped this morning, and it came with a few surprises for Amazon Prime users and PlayStation fans. The first surprise was the drop itself, as it came out of nowhere and overnight while many were still sleeping, particularly on the east coast. Of course, this was great news for those awake, as it meant less competition, but it also means many missed out on the restock because they were sleeping.
The second surprise was that it wasn't limited to the standard PS5. No matter what version of the PS5 you're buying, it's hard to get. It's very hard to buy, in fact. However, of the two, the all-digital $400 version of the PS5 is the harder to obtain, largely because Sony has been manufacturing far fewer of these models, meaning its supply is extra limited.
The last surprise came during the restock. For many, it appeared the stock was depleted within less than 30 seconds, which sounds way too fast, but is in line with what we've seen from previous restocks. However, while the PS5 stock was showing as unavailable for many, and while others were encountering error screens, some were able to get a PS5 even after they were "out of stock," simply by being persistent with the refresh button.
What wasn't surprising was that the restock left PlayStation fans divided. While many were finally buy to secure an order of the elusive console, many once again came up empty-handed and frustrated.
If You Don't Smile You'll Cry
Well at least refreshing over and over again puts a smile on my face somehow. pic.twitter.com/rDCzia2xQw— Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) June 23, 2021
Forever Cursed
Why must I always be cursed to feel this pain… pic.twitter.com/CCjauq8NSf— Jerald (@replay_super) June 23, 2021
A Lot of People Met Rupert
That damn dog lol pic.twitter.com/3XHP8AW1eA— Cameron (@cinemaandgaming) June 23, 2021
An Amazon PS5 Restock War Veteran
I was greeted by every dog at Amazon headquarters possible my fave so far is muffin.— Michael (@Mikethedork) June 23, 2021
Caught Sleeping
When I finally decided to go to sleep before work of course thats when they drop for Amazon.— RJ Black Dragon (@kongii29) June 23, 2021
Finally Got One
Dude I’ve been following you forever and I finally was able to grab a ps5 :’) pic.twitter.com/boH5WFJFtv— Hayes (@HayleyLongSocks) June 23, 2021
Success After 3 Months
LETSSS GO, after 3 months of trying i’ve finally placed the order, now time for it to be processed.THANKS GOAT pic.twitter.com/vkf7BW6mSj— Vx_dvn (@itzzJxger) June 23, 2021
Persistance Pays Off
(just to be clear, i just kept trying to add it to cart on the app until it let me, and then just kept going through the checkout until it stopped saying it was out of stock, and let me go through with it)— Swimming (@SWIMMlN) June 23, 2021
Scalpers Never Miss
Thanks bro, thats like my 20th console, time to hit ebay— unigear (@unigear1) June 23, 2021