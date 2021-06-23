Amazon PS5 Restock Comes With a Few Surprises

A new Amazon PS5 restock dropped this morning, and it came with a few surprises for Amazon Prime users and PlayStation fans. The first surprise was the drop itself, as it came out of nowhere and overnight while many were still sleeping, particularly on the east coast. Of course, this was great news for those awake, as it meant less competition, but it also means many missed out on the restock because they were sleeping.

The second surprise was that it wasn't limited to the standard PS5. No matter what version of the PS5 you're buying, it's hard to get. It's very hard to buy, in fact. However, of the two, the all-digital $400 version of the PS5 is the harder to obtain, largely because Sony has been manufacturing far fewer of these models, meaning its supply is extra limited.

The last surprise came during the restock. For many, it appeared the stock was depleted within less than 30 seconds, which sounds way too fast, but is in line with what we've seen from previous restocks. However, while the PS5 stock was showing as unavailable for many, and while others were encountering error screens, some were able to get a PS5 even after they were "out of stock," simply by being persistent with the refresh button.

What wasn't surprising was that the restock left PlayStation fans divided. While many were finally buy to secure an order of the elusive console, many once again came up empty-handed and frustrated.