Nintendo Killing Money Saving Game Voucher Program

A popular way to get discounted Nintendo Switch games is officially coming to an end. Nintendo has revealed that Game Vouchers will no longer be available for purchase starting early next year. The last day Nintendo Switch Online users will be able to purchase Game Vouchers will be January 30th, 2026. However, once acquired, the vouchers can still be redeemed for up to one year later. That should give Nintendo Switch Online subscribers a pretty sizable window to redeem them, and it seems more games will be added to the program between now and January.

Over the last few years, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have been a way for users to save money on select titles published by Nintendo. Game Vouchers are available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and are sold in pairs for $99.98. Each Voucher can then be used to purchase a full game on a list of eligible titles. Since some of the games on the list of eligible titles are normally priced at $59.99, Game Vouchers can theoretically save users about $20, when used wisely. For example, it’s not worth it to redeem a voucher for a game like Super Mario Odyssey, as the game does see regular sales throughout the year, often dropping to $39.99.

pokemon legends: z-a is one of the games being offered through the game voucher program

While news of the program’s cancellation is sure to disappoint some Nintendo fans, the writing has been on the wall for the program since earlier this year. Back in February, Nintendo revealed that Game Vouchers are not eligible towards the purchase of Switch 2 games, meaning they cannot be used towards games like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. At the time, the reason for that decision wasn’t totally clear, but it makes more sense given the higher price point for these games. It’s possible a Switch 2 version of the program could be offered in the future with a higher price, but that’s just speculation until we get an announcement.

There are still some high-profile games slated to arrive on the original Nintendo Switch this year, including Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The former game is already eligible for use with the Game Voucher program, and it’s possible we could see the latter offered as well, though Nintendo might be waiting until a release date is announced. Those two games seem to be the last first-party Switch games set to arrive in 2025. However, Nintendo has already confirmed a pair of first-party games coming to the system in 2026: Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. It’s possible both could also be added to the program.

Over the last month, Nintendo has been sharing news in a slow trickle. The company has had a few announcements since Switch 2’s release, but nothing in terms of a full blown Nintendo Direct. Fans are hoping for just that, so they can get a clearer picture of the plans for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 over the coming months. Hopefully we won’t be waiting too much longer!

