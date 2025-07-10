New Palworld Update Fixes Pal Storage & Save File Failures

Recently, PocketPair confirmed plans to deploy a Palworld patch that would finally fix the longstanding woes of save file issues on PS5. Today, that patch has gone live, and it includes a few additional fixes for gamers on all platforms. This is a smaller update compared to the recent Terraria collab update. However, the patch will still be essential for gamers who’ve been experiencing save file issues or crashing in Palworld.

Today’s patch, Palworld v0.6.2, is now available on all PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The patch does have a few PS5-specific fixes, but this update will improve performance and squash bugs for gamers on all platforms. There’s new content in today’s patch, just bug fixes and optimizations. But with all that new Terraria content, most gamers are just wanting a streamlined Palworld experience while they check out what’s new.

For PS5, the save/load fail error has been fixed. However, gamers will now be limited to just 10 save data items when playing Palworld on the PlayStation console. Gamers on all platforms will benefit from optimized memory usage, which should reduce the number of crashes in longer play sessions. The bug causing Pals to disappear from Dimensional Pal Storage has also been fixed.

Palworld Patch Notes for July 10th

Lamball bringing in the latest round of palworld fixes

For the full list of bug fixes and changes in this latest Palworld patch, check out the official patch notes as shared via X below:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where Pals in a Dimensional Pal Storage would disappear under certain conditions.

Optimised the memory usage to reduce the likelihood of crashes when playing for a long time.

Fixed an issue where graphics would deteriorate greatly in some cases on Xbox.

Fixed an issue where save/load could fail on PS5.

Limited the number of save data items on PS5 to a maximum of 10. Data for players who already have 11 or more save data items will not be automatically deleted.



As you can see, the list of updates is short and sweet this time around. PocketPair has been struggling with various PS5 save file issues for a while, so hopefully this is truly the root of the problem. That way, gamers on PS5 can enjoy exploring the Palpagos Islands without fears of losing their saves.