Amazon 90% Off Sale Makes AAA Xbox One Games Dirt Cheap

A new Amazon sale features some absurd discounts, which in turn has made a couple of Xbox One games dirt cheap. One of these games is Titanfall 2, or more specifically, the Ultimate Edition of the game. On Amazon, it usually runs at $30, but because of this sale, it's currently only $2.99. What's the catch? There's none, but it's worth noting this is for a digital code of the game, not a physical copy. The other dirt cheap Xbox One game is BioWare's latest release, Anthem, which normally costs $60 on the retailer, but is on sale for just $5.99.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long either of these deals are available. We know they are limited-time offers, but that's all we know. That said, are they worth picking up? Well, it's up for debate if Anthem justifies $6, especially with its online elements, nobody playing it, and the fact that support for it has come to an end. That said, at the same time, you really can't go wrong at a price point of $6.

Titanfall 2 is a whole different story. The game actually still has a hardcore player base. And it's really good. However, the multiplayer is currently broken due to hackers. Whether this will change anytime soon, remains to be seen, but at $3 it's a steal, even if you can only play its single-player campaign, which is terrific.

As always, it's important to remember that these are limited-time deals and are only available as long as supplies last. In other words, by the time you're reading this, the deals may have expired or supplies could have been depleted. Depending on when this happens, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to browse the retailer for other deals, as it's currently running many on not just Xbox One games, but games on other platforms as well.

