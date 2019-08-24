New Amazon Sale Offers Big Savings on PS4 and Nintendo Switch Games

Amazon is constantly discounting games, but this weekend in particular it has some great gaming deals, especially for PS4 and Nintendo Switch gamers. As you will know, Nintendo Switch games on Amazon rarely go on sale — at least the notable games — so this a pretty rare occurrence to save some money. Meanwhile, there’s a ton of PS4 games with decent discounts, including many of 2019’s best releases.
Below, you can check out the most notable discounts on both PS4 and Nintendo Switch with links to each sale. Of course, there’s plenty of games on sale not featured here. These are simply the games that caught our eye. In other words, if you’re looking for a certain game, but don’t see it here, make sure to give it a search and see if it’s discounted.
PlayStation 4:
- Kingdom Hearts III — 50 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Battlefield V – 62 percent off — PS4
- Resident Evil 2 – 37 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Judgment – 33 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Days Gone — 37 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Anthem — 70 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Mortal Kombat 11 — 37 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — 46 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Jump Force — 37 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- A Plague Tale Innocence — 30 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man — 37 percent off — PS4
- Devil May Cry 5 — 37 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Far Cry New Dawn — 43 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Nier: Automata Game of The Yorha Edition –- 38 percent off — PS4
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice –- 33 percent off — PS4
- Just Cause 4 –- 50 percent off — PS4
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — 25% — PS4 and Nintendo Switch (2019 game)
- Dead or Alive 6 — 50 percent off — PS4 (2019 game)
- Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition — 33 percent off — PS4
- Darksiders III — 67 percent off — PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — 23 percent off ($15) — PS4
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age — 40 percent off — PS4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — 50 percent off — PS4
- Monster Hunter World — 37 percent off — PS4
- Until Dawn — 26 percent off ($15) — PS4
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition — 33 percent off — PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition — 37 percent off — PS4
Nintendo Switch:
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eveee — 25 percent off — Nintendo Switch
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes — 25 percent off — Nintendo Switch (2019 game)
- Banner Saga Trilogy — 34 percent off — Nintendo Switch
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — 25 percent off — Nintendo Switch
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 50 percent off — Nintendo Switch
- Yoshi’s Crafted World — 17 percent off — Nintendo Switch (2019 game)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — 17 percent off — Nintendo Switch
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle — 40 percent off — Nintendo Switch
- Diablo III Eternal Collection — 33 percent off — Nintendo Switch
