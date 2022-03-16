Among Us Fixes Frustrating Gameplay Glitch

Among Us developer InnerSloth has released a new update, fixing a frustrating bug in the game. Apparently, some players had come across an issue where Impostors that tried to kill a Crewmate with a Guardian Angel were no longer able to kill anyone else. The bug was first noticed in November 2019, but InnerSloth struggled to reproduce the issue, and it seemed to be fairly uncommon, making it a lower priority for the development team. However, when the team did figure out how to replicate it on the live servers, they couldn’t seem to do so on a non-live one!

Eventually, the team was able to attribute the problem to an issue with time zones. The team’s CEO discovered a line of code related to Guardian Angels on the live server that had a “DateTime.Now,” while the non-live server used “DateTime.UtcNow.” Because the code wasn’t using UTC, protection from Guardian Angels was lasting much longer than intended. That explained why Impostors could not kill the protected Crewmate again, but InnerSloth still hasn’t figured out why it wouldn’t allow the Impostor to kill any other Crewmates. The Tweet from InnerSloth explaining the problem can be found embedded below.

BUG FIX 🔪🐛



finally fixed Impostors losing the ability to ever kill again after attempting to kill a protected Crewmate



it was such a weird error we wrote about it for anyone curious lol



SPOILER: the Guardian Angel was broken because of … timezoneshttps://t.co/AZKTYnV8Em — Among Us 🚀 (@AmongUsGame) March 16, 2022

While the actual reasoning behind the issue might be unclear, it looks like it has finally been resolved! InnerSloth’s blog post lays out a lot of the intricacies, and just how difficult it can be for programmers to discover the source of some issues. While Among Us has become hugely popular over the last two years, InnerSloth is still a fairly small team, and it can sometimes take longer to make changes to the game than some fans might like. Hopefully, this is the last fans will see of this issue, and Impostors can get back to doing what they do best!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Did you ever encounter this issue in Among Us? Are you happy to see the problem get resolved?