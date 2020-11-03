Among Us Releases New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Among Us update is live alongside official patch notes. According to Innersloth -- the developer behind the hit new game -- this update is on the smaller side, however, it not only comes with bug fixes, but new additions, like new features and tweaks to pre-existing features. At the moment, it's unclear how long the file size of the update is, but it shouldn't be too big given the relatively short nature of the patch notes. Meanwhile, Innersloth also used the update as an opportunity to talk about cheating in the game.

"Firstly, we want to be sure to talk about the cheating and hacking going on. It was pretty bad there for a bit, so Forte pushed out server changes really fast," said Innersloth in a blurb that accompanied the update. "They seemed to help a lot, but some cheats still work and now there are bugs too. There will be more server updates to fix all of this, but rushing anti-hacks is what caused the bugs, so cleaning things up is a slower process. Also rest assured that any threats made in the game are false and your devices and data are safe. If you see a hacker, ban them or find a different room."

As for patch notes, they reveal the update has added an anonymous voting option, taskbar modes, cosmetics to the meeting screen, and more. And of course, there are bug fixes as well, however, the developer doesn't specify what these bug fixes are.

Below, you can check out the update's full and official patch notes, courtesy of Innersloth:

Added Anonymous Voting option All votes appear as grey

Added Task Bar Modes Always mode works like normal Meeting mode only updates the bar during meetings Invisible mode removes the taskbar entirely

MIRA: Comms sabotage clears the security logs

Added symbols to fix wires task

Added cosmetics to meeting screen

Various bug fixes

Among Us is available via PC and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, or Google Stadia.

For more coverage on Among Us and all things gaming -- including the latest news, guides, deals, rumors, and leaks -- click here.