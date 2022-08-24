Among Us Update Adds New Skins and More, Patch Notes Revealed

Among Us got another update this week, and with it came a couple of new cosmetics players have been waiting on as well as a few helpful features that should streamline the overall experience of the game. Those who've been keeping up with the game's socials recently will have seen these skins teased already and will know that they're all themed after different foot items. For those who haven't been keeping up as much and want to find them easily, you're in luck as the same update added a new "featured page" to the store to highlight things like these very cosmetics.

In the post detailing what's new in this update, Innersloth called it a "small" one, so don't expect any huge changes within. That said, you can see a preview of the new skins below as well as the full patch notes to detail everything that's arrived in version 2022.8.23.

🌭🥞 TIME. TO. FEAST. 🍦🍳



our small update (v2022.8.23) is out, featuring:

- two new Food Cosmicubes! get all new food themed cosmetics and look like a snack

- ability to change the map from the lobby

- minor store changes, bug fixes & more



hop in the game to check it out ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Y17cUDxAuE — Among Us 🍕 food cosmetics are out!! (@AmongUsGame) August 23, 2022

Among Us Update 2022.8.23