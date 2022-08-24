Among Us Update Adds New Skins and More, Patch Notes Revealed
Among Us got another update this week, and with it came a couple of new cosmetics players have been waiting on as well as a few helpful features that should streamline the overall experience of the game. Those who've been keeping up with the game's socials recently will have seen these skins teased already and will know that they're all themed after different foot items. For those who haven't been keeping up as much and want to find them easily, you're in luck as the same update added a new "featured page" to the store to highlight things like these very cosmetics.
In the post detailing what's new in this update, Innersloth called it a "small" one, so don't expect any huge changes within. That said, you can see a preview of the new skins below as well as the full patch notes to detail everything that's arrived in version 2022.8.23.
🌭🥞 TIME. TO. FEAST. 🍦🍳— Among Us 🍕 food cosmetics are out!! (@AmongUsGame) August 23, 2022
our small update (v2022.8.23) is out, featuring:
- two new Food Cosmicubes! get all new food themed cosmetics and look like a snack
- ability to change the map from the lobby
- minor store changes, bug fixes & more
hop in the game to check it out ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Y17cUDxAuE
Among Us Update 2022.8.23
- Food Cosmicubes! Spend your beans (and stars) on all new food themed cosmetics. You will look like an absolute snack. You may in fact look a little too delicious and be murdered by an Impostor but at least… uh…. hm…. Anyways it's available now and they're permanent additions to the store!
- Change the map from the lobby without restarting. I've seen you all be like "wow that took you long enough" and yeah! It sure has! What are you gonna do fight me???? (Please do not fight me, I am weak and cry easily.)
- New featured page on the store. A new way to display new or interesting Cosmicubes and cosmetics. These will have their own section at the top of the store!
- Star purchasing also have an updated tab with a shiny new look
- Beans and Pods multiplier SFX now tied to the SFX volume slider. Now you can control how loud you want your gains to be!
- Can now close Announcements with the ESC key on PC
- Door logs now display player icon cosmetics
- Store and inventory changes:
- New store sorting: you can now sort items from newest to oldest and by what's purchased
- Visual indicator to show which cosmetics and Cosmicubes you've already purchased
- Added a limited time banner on appropriate cosmetics & Cosmicubes
- Sanctions and censoring changes:
- Sanctions now display correctly instead of a general error when trying to enter matchmaking
- Links are now properly censored
- Warnings are now issued for censored links
- Friends List and accounts:
- Friends List now displays in alphabetical order
- Win 10 – Players are now moved into their friend's lobby when accepting invites from the game bar
- Users are properly signed into account if they are given account linking permissions