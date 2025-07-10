LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser Set Gets Its Biggest Deal Ever (But Not For Prime Day)

LEGO x Nintendo’s The Mighty Bowser is still the biggest LEGO set in Super Mario lineup to date with a whopping 2,807 pieces. Even the recently released LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kart set can’t compete. It includes features like a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser’s head and neck movements. It’s a fantastic set, and if you haven’t added it to your collection, now would be the perfect time to remedy that. At the time of writing, it’s available to order here at Walmart for $219, which is $50.95 off the list price and the biggest deal that we’ve ever seen on it (Amazon currently has the set for the $270 list price). Additional details can be found below, and make sure to check out more of the LEGO deals available here at Walmart and Amazon for Prime Day week.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the head movements, LEGO Bowser can be posed however you like thanks to a mouth that opens and closes, along with moveable arms, hands, legs and tail. Additional features include towers that are designed to be knocked over by Bowser, a hidden POW block and interactive elements that can be utilized with a Super Mario Starter Course for battles against LEGO Mario, Luigi or Peach.

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser / $219 ($51 off list) Buy at walmart

“Bowser is, quite simply, the ultimate boss – and we’re delighted to announce that we’re introducing this oversized version to the LEGO Super Mario adult line for a little added peril,” said Carl Merriam, Senior Designer, LEGO Super Mario. “Since we launched LEGO Super Mario two years ago, we’ve been on such a journey – gradually expanding with the most iconic and recognizable characters of the LEGO Super Mario universe.”

“Adding LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser really is a blast from the past for many Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs). He might be the big boss, but he still brings back a warm feeling of nostalgia to adult Super Mario fans worldwide. Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces. We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #2

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #3

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #4

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #5

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #6

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #7