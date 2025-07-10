Splatoon 3 Reveals Exclusive Freebies for Splatfest Participants

A new Splatfest event will take place in Splatoon 3 this weekend, with a special summer theme. The Summer Nights Splatfest will ask players about their preferred method of vacation travel: Land, Sea, or Air. The event will begin on June 11th at 6 p.m. PT, and will run through July 13th at the same time. Splatfests are always a nice incentive for players to spend some time with the game, especially for those that have moved on to other Switch titles. However, it appears Nintendo will be offering an extra incentive to participate this time.

Those who join the Splatfest in Splatoon 3 this weekend will be getting a set of four free profile icons that can be used on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2. The icons match the unique art style Nintendo has been using to promote the current Summer Nights theme, and will apparently be distributed to players between July 15th and the 31st. Details about the icons were shared on X/Twitter by NSO Icon Alerts, and images can be found in the post embedded below.

Play Splatoon 3 during this weekend's Summer Nights event to earn exclusive #NintendoSwitchOnline icons! Players with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership will receive their icons between July 15th and July 31st. #NintendoSwitch #NintendoSwitch2 pic.twitter.com/C1ENgJWM9U — ឵឵NSO Icon Alerts (@IconsNSO) July 10, 2025

New profile icons aren’t a huge incentive, but it is pretty cool that Nintendo is offering an extra for Splatoon 3 players. The Splatoon franchise has already seen a pretty significant number of profile icons offered over the years, so players have no shortage of options to choose from, including major characters, and even some pretty minor ones. However, diehard Splatoon fans looking for something different to use for their system profile will be happy to have something unique.

Of course, that’s not the only incentive players might have to check out the Splatfest this weekend. The Summer Nights event will be the first new Splatfest since Splatoon 3 got its big Nintendo Switch 2 update last month. The game’s developers added a number of improvements to take advantage of the new hardware, including changes to the visuals and performance. For those that haven’t jumped back into the game since these improvements were added, this should be a pretty good excuse. Despite these changes, Switch and Switch 2 users will still be able to play the game together.

The Splatfest doesn’t begin until tomorrow, but Splatoon 3 players can pick their team in the game right now. Each team will once again be represented by a corresponding member of Deep Cut. That means Shiver will be on Team Land, Frye on Team Sea, and Big Man on Team Air. A lot of Splatoon 3 players tend to pick their team based entirely on which idol is representing which, rather than based on the actual question the developers are posing. There’s no “right” way to choose, but if you’re having trouble picking an option, you can always lean on your favorite member of the trio!

Do you plan on checking out the Splatfest in Splatoon 3 this weekend? Are you excited about these newly revealed profile icons? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!