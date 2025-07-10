Marvel Rivals Reveals Lineup for Free Season 3 Skins

The third season of Marvel Rivals kicks off on July 11th, bringing Phoenix to the game along with new story content and more. Best of all, certain gamers will be able to claim free trial skins for the first time when the new season starts. NetEase previously unveiled its new College Perks program, which lets college students try 10 costumes and MVPs throughout each new season. Now, the developer has shared which Marvel Rivals costumes will be available to claim for free starting on July 11th.

The variety of unique, well-designed skins is part of what fans love about Marvel Rivals. Since launch, the developers consistently add new skins that draw from comics lore and the MCU. While some skins are offered for free via Twitch drops or as in-game rewards, most are paid. However, for college students on a budget, a new reward program starting in Season 3 will let them use 10 different skins and MVP animations entirely for free.

A Spidey skin will Be available for marvel rivals players in college

To claim the free costumes, college students will need to verify their email address. Once they do, Marvel Rivals fans currently attending a university will be able to use the 10 free skins throughout Season 3. The skins will rotate on a seasonal basis, with a new lineup offered when Season 4 arrives, and so on. Now, we’ve got the full list of which costumes will be available for free, and it includes my personal favorite Scarlet Witch costume.

Free Marvel Rivals Skins for College Perks During Season 3

The full lineup of free trial skins as revealed on the official @MarvelRivals account on X is as follows:

Moon Knight – Lunar General

Captain America – Avengers Inifninty War

Spider-Man – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Invisible Woman – Malice

Scarlet Witch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Thing – Trenchcoat

Jeff the Land Shark – Incognito Dolphin

Thor – Lord of Asguard

Clak & Dagger – Twilight Duo

Winter Soldier – Blood Soldier

🎓 Get ready, Rivals! Brand new College Perks will be arriving in Season 3!



Unlock exclusive perks by verifying your student status to get 10 trial costumes and MVPs throughout Season 3 and 3.5 for FREE!



Check out all the details and perks here >> https://t.co/6Kzcy9cxoC pic.twitter.com/XsAvsT05hd — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) July 10, 2025

The list of 10 skins has a good bit of variety, with some MCU-inspired looks along with other options for many of the game’s most popular characters. That said, it doesn’t include skins for the newer additions like Emma Frost or the upcoming Phoenix character dropping with Season 3.

So far, fan reactions to the program are missed. Many are disappointed the free skins are only for a select group, but those who are college students are pretty pleased with the lineup. That said, having the costumes for trial only does mean that gamers will have to purchase them at the end of the season if they want to keep rocking their new look.

Students who complete the verification process will be able to enjoy these 10 skins for the duration of Season 3. Marvel Rivals Season 3 begins on July 11th. With the new, shorter season plan, it should run until around mid September, giving gamers around 2 months to enjoy the trial skins.

What do you think of this trial skin lineup in Marvel Rivals? What are your thoughts on the College Perk program in general? Let us know in the comments below!