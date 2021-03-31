Analogue Pocket Delayed

✖

The Analogue Pocket has officially been delayed from May to October 2021. Analogue revealed the news on Twitter, attributing the delay to the global shortage of semiconductors, which could cause issues for the video game industry as well as several other electronics manufacturers. An e-mail detailing the delay will be sent out to those that pre-ordered the retro console, and gamers will have the option to cancel pre-orders should they so choose. The news will surely come as a disappointment for some, but hopefully the delay will give the company a better chance at securing the chips necessary for the Analogue Pocket.

The announcement from Analogue can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Pocket is delayed and shipping in October 2021. There are sudden and severe electrical component shortages and logistical issues leading to a domino effect of challenges for nearly everyone in the industry. We're sorry this is happening. More info: https://t.co/XjjW8Forb1 — Analogue (@analogue) March 31, 2021

The delay is bad news for those who pre-ordered the handheld, but it also shows just how serious the semiconductor issue could end up being for the video game industry. Semiconductors are necessary for the manufacture of consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X, which have already proven difficult enough to come by. Sony and Microsoft are bigger companies than Analogue, but there's strong demand for the chips at the moment, and not nearly enough supply.

For those unfamiliar with the Analogue Pocket, the device is a retro gaming handheld capable of playing titles that originally released on the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. Special adapters will also be offered, allowing players to use cartridges released for Sega Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket/Color, and Atari Lynx. For retro enthusiasts, the device sounds like the perfect way to play some classic games, which is likely why it sold out so quickly when it first went on sale last August!

Analogue's announcement does not offer any information about future pre-orders for the device. Last month, the company revealed measures it will put in place to prevent those who secure pre-orders from selling them on sites eBay. Sadly, this delay means fans will likely be waiting a lot longer for more pre-orders to open up.

Are you looking forward to the Analogue Pocket? Are you disappointed by the system's delay?