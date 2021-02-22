New Analogue Pocket Pre-Orders Will Offer Strong Protections Against Bots and Scalpers

✖

Last August, Analogue Pocket pre-orders opened up before quickly selling out, frustrating retro gaming enthusiasts. The handheld device isn't set to release until May, but a new update from the company's website has revealed information about future pre-order availability. While a set date was not revealed, Analogue does plan to make more stock available throughout the year. What's more, the company is taking major steps to prevent resellers from selling pre-orders and using bots. This includes monitoring sites like eBay, and cancelling pre-orders from those attempting to sell them. Analogue will also be using "robust bot protection" for its store.

"While a product is in Pre-order, Analogue will be monitoring resale websites like eBay to report scalpers reselling Pre-orders (resales of Analogue products that the seller does not have in their possession). This is against eBay’s policies and we will be reporting these listings to eBay directly. All pre-orders found to be listed for resale will be cancelled," reads Analogue's update.

The use of bots by resellers has been a major source of frustration for gamers over the last few months. Resellers have made the PlayStation 5 nearly impossible to come by, and the situation has been so problematic that the UK is considering a ban on the reselling of video game consoles. Fans can't be blamed for worrying that the Analogue Pocket might face similar issues, especially since the retro handheld attracted a significant amount of attention last year.

It remains to be seen whether or not Analogue's efforts will curtail the plans of resellers, but it certainly sounds like a step in the right direction! Hopefully, the company will be able to make sure the product reaches those that want it the most, rather than those willing to pay the most.

The Analogue Pocket is an upcoming handheld gaming device that plays cartridges previously offered for the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. Special adapters will also be offered that allow the system to use cartridges released for the Sega Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket/Color, and Atari Lynx. The system will support a number of additional features as well, including a Dock for playing games on a television set.

Did you try to get an Analogue Pocket? Were you able to acquire a pre-order? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!