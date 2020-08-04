Analogue Pocket Sell-Outs Frustrate Retro Gaming Fans
While the Analogue Pocket won't release until May 2021, pre-orders went on sale August 3rd, but quickly sold out online. It's unclear when pre-orders for the system will open up again, but fans of handheld gaming are notably disappointed. The system will offer compatibility with 2,780 classic Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance titles, and there are optional adapters for Game Gear, Atari Lynx, and Neo Geo Pocket Color games. All in all, it seems like a must-have for retro enthusiasts, which is probably why it's already proving so difficult to acquire! With a number of pre-orders already appearing on eBay, those that missed out are definitely feeling frustrated!
The whole thing is frustrating.
The handheld sold out insanely fast.
It seems a lot of people missed out.
Even Elijah Wood couldn't get one!
Dibs on first turn!
Clearly, demand was higher than anyone expected.
Hopefully Analogue will offer more pre-orders in the future.
Some were luckier than others, however!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.