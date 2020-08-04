Analogue Pocket Sell-Outs Frustrate Retro Gaming Fans

While the Analogue Pocket won't release until May 2021, pre-orders went on sale August 3rd, but quickly sold out online. It's unclear when pre-orders for the system will open up again, but fans of handheld gaming are notably disappointed. The system will offer compatibility with 2,780 classic Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance titles, and there are optional adapters for Game Gear, Atari Lynx, and Neo Geo Pocket Color games. All in all, it seems like a must-have for retro enthusiasts, which is probably why it's already proving so difficult to acquire! With a number of pre-orders already appearing on eBay, those that missed out are definitely feeling frustrated!

Did you try to get an Analogue Pocket? Were you able to acquire a pre-order? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what gamers are saying about Analogue Pocket pre-orders!