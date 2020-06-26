Animal Crossing Fans Are Elated Over the Game's Summer Update

By Marc Deschamps

Earlier today, Nintendo surprised fans by revealing an all-new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. Just in time for summer, the update will bring back swimming and diving, and will add new sea creatures, including scallops, sea stars, and more. The update will also bring back the popular character Pascal, who will give players DIY recipes for mermaid-themed furniture, in exchange for scallops. Fans of the Animal Crossing franchise have been hoping to see swimming and diving return, so it's certainly a welcome addition to the game. On social media, fans shared their joy while counting down the days until the update's June 3rd release.

Are you excited for Animal Crossing: New Horizons' summer update? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the summer update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Fans are a little excited.

prevnext

Nintendo sure knows how to hook Animal Crossing players.

prevnext

Otter-ly awesome, right? Right?

prevnext

So that's what he looks like without the armor...

prevnext

Well, this would be adorable.

prevnext

Pretty good week for Switch owners, all in all.

prevnext

And July 3rd is gonna be a big day!

prevnext
0comments

Some fans are already planning beyond this update, though.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of