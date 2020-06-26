Animal Crossing Fans Are Elated Over the Game's Summer Update
Earlier today, Nintendo surprised fans by revealing an all-new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. Just in time for summer, the update will bring back swimming and diving, and will add new sea creatures, including scallops, sea stars, and more. The update will also bring back the popular character Pascal, who will give players DIY recipes for mermaid-themed furniture, in exchange for scallops. Fans of the Animal Crossing franchise have been hoping to see swimming and diving return, so it's certainly a welcome addition to the game. On social media, fans shared their joy while counting down the days until the update's June 3rd release.
Fans are a little excited.
YOU CAN SWIM IN THE ANIMAL CROSSING SUMMER UPDATE AAAAAAHHHHHHHH— Re-stitch These Wounds🔥 (@banana_nashi_) June 25, 2020
Nintendo sure knows how to hook Animal Crossing players.
my animal crossing burnout has been cured by the update news, as it turns out— 𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖊 🌙 @ acnh (@seouIpunk) June 25, 2020
Otter-ly awesome, right? Right?
The animal crossing update lets you swim with otters 😭— Black Lives Matter (@saint_luxe) June 26, 2020
So that's what he looks like without the armor...
Well, this would be adorable.
Not gonna lie, I really wish for the animal crossing new update that your villagers could swim too. Like, imagine just diving into the ocean and then seeing your favorite villager chilling out in a little tube floatie? And when you swim past them, they wave out to you??? 🥺— SeBASStian 🐟 ᴮᴸᴹ * ᴬᶜᴬᴮ (@Wicked_Weaves) June 26, 2020
Pretty good week for Switch owners, all in all.
And July 3rd is gonna be a big day!
Me on July 3rd deciding if I should watch Hamilton first or play Animal crossing with the new update pic.twitter.com/ZbK6Tq2Iua— Sam Squyars (@ssquyars) June 25, 2020
Some fans are already planning beyond this update, though.
Do you think we could see Brewster again in August’s Animal Crossing update? Please? 😔✌️— mariecalamari 💚 (@SquidSisterM) June 26, 2020
