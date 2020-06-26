Animal Crossing Fans Are Elated Over the Game's Summer Update

Earlier today, Nintendo surprised fans by revealing an all-new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. Just in time for summer, the update will bring back swimming and diving, and will add new sea creatures, including scallops, sea stars, and more. The update will also bring back the popular character Pascal, who will give players DIY recipes for mermaid-themed furniture, in exchange for scallops. Fans of the Animal Crossing franchise have been hoping to see swimming and diving return, so it's certainly a welcome addition to the game. On social media, fans shared their joy while counting down the days until the update's June 3rd release.

