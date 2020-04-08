Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Gets the Animal Crossing Treatment in Awesome New Horizons Fan Art

Nintendo fans everywhere are engrossed in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the latest entry in the franchise has become a certified phenomenon. Fans have taken to social media to share looks at their islands and custom outfits, and it’s hard to find a bigger fan of the game than Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. That’s why Junie Thunderlight shared an amazing image of Captain Marvel in Animal Crossing style on Twitter, and we think Larson would absolutely love it. The image was originally going to be a Cap version of Larson’s favorite animal but opted for a cat instead. With Goose being such a fan fave in Captain Marvel, we don’t think she would mind in the least.

Junie Thunderlight posted the image with the caption “My partner suggested me to draw Captain Marvel in Animal Crossing style and look at the final result! I wanted Brie to be her favourite animal but, since I couldn’t find it, I chose a cat (because we all love cats, right?).”

My partner suggested me to draw Captain Marvel in Animal Crossing style and look at the final result! I wanted Brie to be her favourite animal but, since I couldn’t find it, I chose a cat (because we all love cats, right?). pic.twitter.com/K0JgyHOrc4 — ⚡Junie Thunderlight (@Junie_Th) March 23, 2020

As for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can find the official description below.

“Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now